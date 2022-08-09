Deep State Burns Its Bridges to Get Trump—and Now It's Fighting for Its Life

What are we to make of 30 or so FBI agents raiding President Trump’s Florida home to collect maybe 35 boxes of records for what is perhaps the Deep State’s 7th or 8th impeachment attempt? First, why no raids on the Democrats who took the jet to Epstein’s pedophile island with its readily available sex with underage girls? Why no raids on Hunter Biden and the apparent crimes documented on the laptop? Why no raids on Hilary Clinton after she destroyed evidence?

The good news, and I think it is great news, is that at least a third of the country no longer believes they can expect justice from the federal department that bears that name. They see that federal law enforcement serves those in power and their own “interagency” agenda. Knowing that truth will keep you sane when the things that go on in Washington make no sense. It is all about power. And since you don’t have power, the message being sent to you is to keep your head down and your mouth shut. This is the ultimate brush-back pitch on the American public, which is clearly in the mood to clean house in Washington.

Oh, but they will say it’s just about federal record retention law and classified documents. Hmmm… where are the prosecutions of the Muller team? Federal record retention law required them to have kept their cell phone records intact. Instead, when they turned them in, the inspector general reported that some managed to “forget” their passwords, and geez, they made too many wrong attempts, so their cell phones are all now permanently locked. “Hypocrites is too mild a word.” These are the same fake, phony frauds who want to enforce federal records rules on Trump?

A friend in the legal system, no Trump fan, tells me it is dangerous to draw too many conclusions this early but thinks Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a big gamble that will bankrupt him if no “smoking gun” emerges.

The cynic in me says, either way, it is a plus. Too many on juries and in the public have blind faith in the Department of Justice. This is naïve and not merited. For six years, the Department of Justice has been going after Trump, beginning with Russian collusion and the Steel dossier. They have made fools of themselves. If they fail again on this issue, they will be the bigger fools. Trump derangement syndrome does that to you.

Their overconfidence comes from a judicial system that can bring cases in the District of Columbia, a judicial third-world hell-hole. Trump got a handful of votes in the district. As many votes as a fourth or fifth party would get where you live. He is hated in the District. And in D.C., judges and juries have a robust history of bending any rules at any time to get a conviction on team Trump. In at least one case, a jury foreman lied on her jury form so she could get on the case. What were the consequences? The same consequences as for the person leaking a Supreme Court decision. The swamp makes the pre-civil rights jury nullification system in the South look like child’s play.

Related: FBI Raids Trump’s Home at Mar-A-Lago [UPDATED]

But even if the Deep State were to succeed, they have already burnt their bridges by creating this precedent. The path is now wide open for either a returning President Trump or a newly minted President DeSantis to investigate Joe “The Big Guy” Biden and his possible history of pay for play. What a rich target, given Hunter’s lack of discretion about how the family became so wealthy on a government salary. Ditto for Nancy “I Rip Up State of the Union Addresses” Pelosi, the most amazing investor in stock market history. And what about those sexual harassment charges against old Joe? No more “let the defeated opposition party leave town in peace” after they lose an election. When you play this high-stakes game, you had better come with very clean hands. While Trump may have been too much of a Mr. Nice Guy when it came to prosecuting his opponents, Gov. DeSantis can play hardball with the best of them.

We are watching the funeral, once and for all, of the unwritten rule that you don’t prosecute prominent Washington politicians, like presidents, after they leave office. Good riddance to equal injustice under the law by the uni-party state. “Lock her up” was a fun chant at Trump rallies in the pre- Brandon days; now, it may become a reality. The days of corruption operating in plain sight in Washington may be numbered.

What will Trump do next? The timetable for Trump announcing his plans to run for president may have just been advanced. It appears the end game is to take the issue of the next president away from voters by limiting their choices. So why not force them to at least try to disqualify an active candidate? If you want to play for high stakes, it doesn’t get any higher than that. Ideally, this will prompt some sleepwalking Republicans to wake up long enough to “reinvent” the FBI, as the collectivist jargon likes to put it. Right now, the deep state is fighting for its life. Will it win, and will establishment Republicans get out of the way long enough to make it a fair fight? Stay tuned.