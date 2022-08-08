News & Politics

BREAKING: FBI Raids Trump’s Home at Mar-A-Lago

By Matt Margolis Aug 08, 2022 7:52 PM ET
In a statement released on Monday, Donald Trump revealed that the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Trump believes that the raid, which he called “political persecution,” is part of the Democrats’ plan to weaponize the Justice Department to prevent him from running for president again in 2024, and hurt Republicans in midterm elections in November.

“They even broke into my safe!” Trump said. “It is political targeting at the highest level!”

This story is developing…

 

