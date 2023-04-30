Irish LGBTQ+++™ Lady Inmate Proves He Shouldn't Be Housed With Women

It might be a tad hyperbolic to call the phenomenon of LGBTQ+++™ prison rape of female inmates by male-to-female transgender inmates an epidemic, but it’s at least a notably more common occurrence than it was before the West lost its collective sanity.

The issue was illustrated most recently by a transgender woman named Barbie sentenced to prison for rape threats he issued to his mother.

Via Reduxx:

An extremely violent Irish inmate who was sentenced after threatening to rape, torture, and murder his own mother has been threatening to rape female officers at the women’s prison he is being housed at. Barbie Kardashian, 21, born Alejandro Gentile, is considered an extreme risk to public safety. He is serving a 5 and a half year prison sentence for threats he made to brutally attack and murder his own mother. The sentence was handed down he was found guilty of the charges against him during a trial in May of 2022. Following his sentencing, Kardashian was moved to the women’s unit of Limerick Prison in accordance with his “female” gender identity, prompting prison officials to express concerns about the risk to staff he posed. But less than two weeks after administrators began looking into moving him out of the unit and into an isolated alternative arrangement, Kardashian has targeted female staff.

Clearly, nothing screams “sound judgment” like housing a man to rape his own mother with other women in enclosed, often-unsupervised intimate quarters with one another.

That’s loving, and it’s liberal.

Barbie is still, as of April 27, housed with other women despite law enforcement’s warning of the threat he poses:

Detective Garda Niall Fitzgerald testified that law enforcement believe Kardashian continues to “pose a significant threat to those she has made threats towards, as well as to the wider public.” In 2020, the same year that he was granted a gender recognition certificate by the Department of Social Protection, legally documenting him as “female,” Kardashian made multiple threats against his mother.”

When you’re wielding your penis like a weapon of war against your own mother, is it still transphobic to call a man a man? Are there no bounds of reason?

That’s a naïve rhetorical question, obviously. The answer is no; there are no bounds of reason.

For reasons I will leave up to the dear reader to deduce, transgender men are much more likely than the general population to commit sex crimes.

Via the Telegraph:

There were 125 trans prisoners in 2017, 60 of whom were serving sentences for sexual offences. Of those 60, 27 were serving a prison sentence for rape… between 2016 and 2020, there were seven sexual assaults against females in women’s prisons by trans women.

That’s damn near half of all UK LGBTQ+++™ inmates imprisoned for sex crimes. Until the government enacts sane prison policy, a whole lot of British women are going to learn to appreciate gender Diversity™ the hard way!