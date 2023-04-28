GOP Senate Chances Just Got a Boost

In the 2022 election cycle, several high-profile Republican governors declined to run for the Senate, including Doug Ducey of Arizona and John Sununu of New Hampshire.

Republicans would like to do a better job at recruiting this cycle and have gotten off to a stellar start by convincing West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to challenge the most vulnerable Senate Democrat running: Joe Manchin.

Justice is one of America’s most popular governors with the latest Morning Consult poll showing 66% of voters approve of the job he’s doing. But the Republican primary for governor will be no walkover for Justice. Already in the race and raising tons of money is Rep. Alex Mooney who is backed by the conservative Club For Growth.

A poll conducted by National Public Affairs shows Justice far ahead of Mooney 55% to 25%. Mooney’s campaign will apparently attempt to portray Justice as a “liberal” and a RINO.

WVMetroNews:

“Jim Justice has a liberal record and Republican primary voters will soon see that he is nothing but a Democrat in sheep’s clothing. Supporting over $3 trillion in Biden spending, proposing massive tax hikes, and gun control are just a few examples of Justice’s extreme liberal postures,” Mooney stated. “The D.C. establishment can call Justice a frontrunner all they want. Alex Mooney is the only true conservative in this race and the only candidate that will beat Joe Manchin next November.”

Indeed, Justice ran in 2016 as a Democrat and won. He then switched parties in 2017 and ran in 2020 as a Republican. Not only will Mooney try to dismantle Justice with the carpetbagger tag, but Manchin will be able to attack him for being an opportunist.

But Manchin says he’s not even sure he’s going to run in 2024.

The Hill:

Manchin has yet to announce his 2024 plans, but the GOP is making clear its preference for the term-limited governor over Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.), a conservative and pro-Trump lawmaker, in a possible general election fight against the incumbent Democrat, who would be seeking his third full term. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, hailed Justice as a “proven winner” who has fought for “conservative values” in the state, but he stopped short of issuing a formal endorsement. He also was quick to note to The Hill polls showing Justice’s prowess in both primary and general election surveys. “He’s going to be a very strong candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Daines added.

The Club for Growth is prepared to spend $10 million to elect Mooney — a not inconsiderable sum in a small media market like West Virginia.

“West Virginia voters want a principled conservative like Alex Mooney who will fight the out-of-control spending and woke policies coming from Washington,” said Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh.

Both candidates will be well-financed and both are proven vote-getters. Mooney defeated longtime Republican Rep. David McKinley by 19 points, so Justice will have his work cut out for him.