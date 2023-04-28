The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 128: I'm Back! Catching up on Bud Controversy, Trans Hilarity, and Crowder Divorce Scandal

I’ve been gone for a while, taking care of my mom who got very sick in Scottsdale, Arizona. Thank you to all of you who prayed for her. She’s doing much better. So much has happened while I was gone. In this week’s podcast, I try to catch up on all I missed. Here are a few things we’re talking about.

Moronic climate protesters destroying priceless art doesn’t quite work to garner sympathy for the cause: