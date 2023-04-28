Columns
The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 128: I'm Back! Catching up on Bud Controversy, Trans Hilarity, and Crowder Divorce Scandal

By Megan Fox 5:27 PM on April 28, 2023
I’ve been gone for a while, taking care of my mom who got very sick in Scottsdale, Arizona. Thank you to all of you who prayed for her. She’s doing much better. So much has happened while I was gone. In this week’s podcast, I try to catch up on all I missed. Here are a few things we’re talking about.

Moronic climate protesters destroying priceless art doesn’t quite work to garner sympathy for the cause:

The most hilarious Bud Light takedown yet:

And the internal family fighting between conservatives continues in the wake of Steven Crowder’s divorce announcement, and it’s just absurd. Why are we indulging in gossip and drama like seventh-graders? It’s ugly.

I have things to say. Tune in!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

