The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 128: I'm Back! Catching up on Bud Controversy, Trans Hilarity, and Crowder Divorce Scandal

I’ve been gone for a while, taking care of my mom who got very sick in Scottsdale, Arizona. Thank you to all of you who prayed for her. She’s doing much better. So much has happened while I was gone. In this week’s podcast, I try to catch up on all I missed. Here are a few things we’re talking about.
Moronic climate protesters destroying priceless art doesn’t quite work to garner sympathy for the cause:
I was just there and there are security guards EVERYWHERE who don't even let you carry a backpack on two shoulders (one only…makes no sense). This is being allowed. This is clearly planned vandalism with the permission of the Natl Gallery https://t.co/adth3QJYZH
— Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) April 28, 2023
The most hilarious Bud Light takedown yet:
The REAL commercial. pic.twitter.com/5jy82TlQW2
— DEDRIC WILLIAMSON (@DEDRICWILLIAM20) April 20, 2023
Related: The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 127: American Institutions Have Earned Our Disrespect
And the internal family fighting between conservatives continues in the wake of Steven Crowder’s divorce announcement, and it’s just absurd. Why are we indulging in gossip and drama like seventh-graders? It’s ugly.
I have things to say. Tune in!