The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 127: American Institutions Have Earned Our Disrespect

I was traveling to Washington, D.C., last week for spring break and could not turn in a podcast. So here’s the latest, with my breakdown of what we saw in our nation’s capital that led to this episode. It’s a sad time in America as more and more of us realize that our institutions — from public schools to law enforcement agencies like the FBI — have been totally corrupted and infiltrated by radical leftists intent on destroying our families and our freedoms.

I found it hard to enjoy looking at the majestic architecture of D.C. without thinking about the festering rot inside. The monuments and museums only serve to put lipstick on a pig, it seems. Our nation’s symbols and monuments to liberty and justice seem counterfeit in the light of the realities we are now facing, like rampant injustice in our courts, sexual perversion in our schools, and blatant untruthfulness in our medical establishments. Is it wrong to start teaching our kids that America is an unjust and evil place? I don’t know how I could say otherwise, when the issue is studied truthfully. America doesn’t live up to the promises she makes. Tune in and find out how much trouble we are actually in.