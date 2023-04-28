Five Big Favors Biden Has Done for His Commie Sugar Daddies in Beijing

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the master-blaster of the House Oversight Committee, claims as many as 12 members of the Biden crime family have snuggled up to the udder on the Chinese communist cash cow.

Comer claims the committee has found a bumper crop of wire transfers from Chinese pinkos that were sent to a friend of Hunter Biden’s named “Walker” and thence on to various Biden bank accounts.

“There’s not going to be anybody left for a Christmas picture if the [Department of Justice] did their job and went in there and indicted everyone that has any type of fingerprints involved in this influence-peddling scheme,” Comer joked to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “I mean, it’s the entire family, and there isn’t a single one of those family members that had the ability to do anything to influence foreign policy other than the big guy, Joe Biden.”

So what, exactly, has President* Biden done for our foremost adversaries on the world stage?

He has given them almost everything they want:

1: World Health Organization Control Over the U.S.

Shortly after being inaugurated — before the inauguration ball — Joe Biden rejoined the World Health Organization (WHO) on his very first day in office. Trump had pulled us out when he saw too much red.

I’ve been sounding the alarm that the WHO has become a coffee klatch of commie nonsense, but don’t take my word for it.

FACT-O-RAMA! Astonishingly, the Biden administration is negotiating with the WHO to give the pinkos the right to handle our next “pandemic.” The WHO may also be given the right to spy on those of us who refuse to bend our knees and raise our sleeves for any future “vaccines.” The commies will also have the ability to mandate vaccines — and lockdowns — for the United States.

This means the WHO — which, again, is run by a die-hard communist and ran interference for China in regards to their handling of the COVID outbreak — will have incredible control over We the People.

2: TikTok Ban Reversal

On June 9, 2021, 140 days into his term, Gropey Biden scrapped the Trump-era executive order to ban TikTok and WeChat in the United States. Biden reversed that order, allowing China to continue to spy on every American who used one or both of these apps, then weakly called for reviews of any apps that may be linked to any foreign adversary.

China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. — Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

3: Ending Trump’s China Initiative

Despite a flurry of Chinese spooks — from college campuses to Rep. Eric Swallwell’s bed — Biden, unbelievably, decided that chasing them was somehow “racist” and ended the Trump-era spy-hunting “Chinese Initiative.”

“We gave up,” a former official from the Justice Department lamented. “You know the champagne corks will be popping at CCP offices. They won the disinformation campaign.”

The Biden regime set out to replace the China Initiative with a “broader” look at spies from various countries, despite these words from an FBI spokesperson:

The threat from the Chinese government stands apart. No government poses a broader, more severe threat to our ideas, innovation, and economic security than the government of China does. Together with the Department of Justice and our other partners in the U.S. government, the private sector, and around the world, we will remain relentless countering the Chinese government in the long fight already underway, using every lawful weapon at our disposal – one of which will remain our adherence to the rule of law.

4: Spy Balloon Right-of-way

Just when you thought Biden couldn’t kiss Xi Xinping’s pigu anymore, he obeisantly allowed the Chinese spy balloon to traverse the nation undeterred.

U.S. officials watched the balloon from the moment it lifted off from China. We had plenty of time to shoot it down over the largely unpopulated Aleutian Islands. Instead, Biden allowed it to hover over American bases — some of which house nuclear missiles — and soak up all the intel China wanted. Biden wouldn’t shoot the balloon down until it had finished its mission and relayed the intel to Beijing then floated over the Atlantic Ocean.

5: An Open Southern Border

Whereas many American are angry about the mass flood of illegal immigrants over our southern border — as we should be — many aren’t aware that China is sneaking billions of dollars of lethal fentanyl over as well.

Roughly 80,000 Americans, many of whom are teens, overdose and die on Chinese fentanyl every year. In four years of Biden in the White House, we can estimate that 320,000 Americans will die taking fentanyl. That’s more than American combat fatalities in WWII. Many victims won’t even know they are ingesting the drug.

But Biden’s Chinese wire-pullers want their cheddar, so our Cuck-in-Chief allows the catastrophe to continue. Heaven forbid our president fall on his sword to save hundreds of thousands of American lives.

With more evidence coming from the Oversight Committee every week, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Biden won’t take his tongue off of Xi’s boot anytime soon. The First Family can’t afford it.