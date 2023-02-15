Medical Tyranny! The Feds Are Tracking the Unvaccinated, and You Won't Believe 'WHO' Is Telling Them to Do It

Some of you may recall that I previously referred to the COVID-19 lockdowns — and various other responses to the bat stew flu — as a “dress rehearsal for communism.”

I was wrong; it’s showtime!

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) — at the behest of the World Health Organization (WHO) — is now tracking Americans who have chosen to dodge the ineffective vaccine and those who are partially vaccinated.

FACT-O-RAMA! The WHO is an unelected, gloabalist commie-dominated group supposedly dedicated to tackling worldwide health situations. It has ties to the United Nations and is completely beset by the Chinese commies.

How do we know the Chi-comms have infiltrated the WHO?

The WHO echoed China’s nonsense that COVID can’t be transferred from person to person.

It also snubbed Taiwan’s request to join the WHO as an observer.

World-renowned Dr. Robert Malone, who was “canceled” for sounding the alarm about all things COVID, reported that the no-longer-secret surveillance program that the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) — which is a part of the CDC — originated has begun not only tracking those who have been partially or completely unvaccinated. But why?

Doctors working at hospitals and clinics are now expected to ask patients if they’ve been vaccinated — and if not, why not — and report the answers to the NCHS. The only doctors who aren’t expected to comply are the ones who are in private practice and do not accept insurance.

FAST FACTS:

The program began in the U.S. on April 1, 2022, but wasn’t instituted nationwide until January 2023.

A patient’s consent to add the info to the database is not required.

The information is accessible within the United States healthcare system as well as outside of it.

Medicare and Medicaid are involved in the program.

TYRANNY-O-RAMA! The Privacy Act of 1974 insured us that our medical records were private. The commies scrapped that to the point that a diner hostess was legally able to demand to see your vaccinate passport to buy a cup of coffee.

TICKET TO RIDE

What’s the point of gathering this information? According to Dr. Malone, the end goal is vaccine passports, which could someday easily be required by airlines, car-rental companies, and various forms of mass transit.

Dr. Malone had more to say about the bolshie program:

The administrative state is busy building a vaccine passport system that will be active before most Americans are aware of what is being done to them. No one is going to knock on your door asking for your vaccine status because they already know. They don’t need approval from Congress or the courts because we have given them the information through our health care providers. The CDC is the governmental organization tasked with tracking vaccine status on individuals. They already have the records, as well as updated booster information. They just need to tweak a definition here and there, or get President Biden to keep the COVID-19 public health emergency in place indefinitely and the vaccine passports will be a fait accompli.

To add insult to tyranny, the fingerprints of unvaxxed NYC teachers — who were fired for not getting the clot-shots — were allegedly forwarded to the FBI, which could hamper their ability to find work elsewhere.

“This is both outrageous and infuriating because my first question to the government or whatever, is basically, what did I do,” Rachelle Garcia, a former NYC teacher who was canned for not getting vaccinated, relayed to Fox News’ Ashley Strohmier. “What kind of criminal activity did I participate besides denying something that I felt that was right for me? Religiously, mentally, I just didn’t want anything experimental on my body, so what criminal activity does that persist?”

I’ve been sounding the communist alarm for almost two years now. Liberty will soon be a memory. The bolshies have infiltrated every institution in the nation and beyond our borders as well.

Our options are to support die-hard, pro-Constitution conservative politicians or brush up on our Mandarin.