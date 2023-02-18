Biden Reportedly Negotiating Deal to Give WHO Authority Over U.S. Pandemic Response, Including Right to Surveil Americans

In an appalling display of obeisance to the Chi-coms, the Biden administration is reportedly negotiating a deal with far-reaching implications that would give the World Health Organization (WHO) the authority to do the following:

FACT-O-RAMA! The WHO has been hijacked by the Chinese communists . Biden’s agreement will enable China to declare a pandemic whenever it wants (such as the monkeypox “pandemic” that killed one American), demand that Americans lock down, and monitor those of us who choose not to bend the knee and comply.

“They want to see a centralized, vaccine-and-medication-based response, and a very restrictive response in terms of controlling populations,” David Bell, a public health doctor and former WHO officer who specializes in epidemic policy, told The Epoch Times. “They get to decide what is a health emergency, and they are putting in place a surveillance mechanism that will ensure that there are potential emergencies to declare.”

As this is happening, the World Health Assembly (WHA) is set to construct new worldwide pandemic rules that would also supplant the laws of member states of the WHO.

TRUMP-O-RAMA! In 2020, President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the WHO due to its miserable response to the COVID Bat Stew Flu outbreak, and the fact that the Chinese now control it.

The sinister plan — according to Francis Boyle, a professor of international law at Illinois University — is to “create a worldwide medical police state under the control of the WHO — and in particular WHO Director-General Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus]. If either one or both of these [WHA, WHO] go through, Tedros or his successor will be able to issue orders that will go all the way down the pipe to your primary care physicians.”

“If these rules go through as currently drafted, I, as a doctor, will be told what I am allowed to give a patient and what I am prohibited from giving a patient whenever the WHO declares a public health emergency,” Dr. Meryl Nass revealed to The Epoch Times. “So they can tell you you’re getting remdesivir, but you can’t have hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. What they’re also saying is they believe in equity, which means everybody in the world gets vaccinated, whether or not you need it, whether or not you’re already immune.”

In other words, you filthy unvaccinated will get whatever shots the Chinese pinkos want you to have — and yes — the Biden administration is in on this blackhearted plan.

While the agreement does give lip service to “reaffirming the principle of sovereignty of States Parties in addressing public health matters,” it uses the word “shall” 132 times and notes that it “should be legally binding and contain both legally binding as well as non-legally binding elements.”

The Constitution

All treaties need the consent of the U.S. Senate. Is Biden’s plan to lick the boots of Xi Jinping — and hand over the reins of our medical response to the “next pandemic” — constitutional?

No, but the Biden administration may be seeking a workaround.

“Whoever drafted this clause knew as much about U.S. constitutional law and international law as I did, and deliberately drafted it to circumvent the power of the Senate to give its advice and consent to treaties, to provisionally bring it into force immediately upon signature,” Boyle told The Epoch Times. “The Biden administration will take the position that this is an international executive agreement that the president can conclude of his own accord without approval by Congress, and is binding on the United States of America, including all state and local democratically elected officials, governors, attorney generals and health officials.”

CONSTITUTION-O-RAMA! As per the Constitution, health care authority falls to the states, not the feds, thus thwarting Pinko Joe Biden’s attempts to mandate masks and vaccines during the Hong Kong Fluey nonsense.

“To circumvent [the Constitution], they went to the WHO, for either the regulations or the treaty, to get around domestic opposition,” Boyle added.

The communist agreement also calls for member nations to implement something called “One Health Surveillance.” What is that? This is how Dr. Bell described it:

The term originally meant a way of seeing human and animal health as linked—they sometimes are—so that you could improve human health by acting more broadly. It has become hijacked and now is used to claim that all human activities, and all issues within the biosphere, affect health, and are therefore within Public Health’s remit. So public health can be deemed to include climate, or racism, or fisheries management, and this is being used to claim that addressing carbon emissions is a health issue and therefore a health “emergency.”

Bingo! Carbon, climate, and racism, the three words the Democrats keep telling us will lead to the collapse of our nation, are part of a commie plan to enslave us.

Don’t forget, the feds are already tracking those of us who haven’t received the unnecessary and dangerous clot shot.

Misinformation

Member nations who sign on to the agreement must also support the official narrative — whatever the WHO decides — involving information about a pandemic. As per the Zero draft of the WHO CA+ that is under consideration, members agree they will “conduct regular social listening and analysis to identify the prevalence and profiles of misinformation” and “design communications and messaging strategies for the public to counteract misinformation, disinformation, and false news, thereby strengthening public trust.”

PINKO-RAMA! The Aforementioned “Zero draft” is bursting with “equity,” “gender equality,” and “diversity,” the hallmarks of the American-communist narrative. If you still don’t see that the Democrat Party has been hijacked by the Chinese communists, I can’t help you. Practice your Mandarin.

Translation: The WHO will decide what is and is not “misinformation” regarding all things “pandemic” related.

What have we learned?

We’ve learned some grim facts, and here they are:

Biden is handing over OUR decision-making ability to respond to the “next pandemic” to a group of commies who will decide what constitutes that next pandemic.

The WHO can mandate lockdowns and vaccines on Americans.

It can also keep an eye on those of us who choose to stand up for our rights rather than submit, bend the knee, and comply.

And the WHO will decide what is — and isn’t — real information.

Did I mention that Biden is agreeing to this?