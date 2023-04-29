Huffington Post Celebrates Prospective New Drug That Induces Male Infertility

The Science™ has discovered a new bioengineering mechanism that may allow them to pharmaceutically render 98% of male sperm abnormal and, in effect, trigger population-scale infertility.

Via Huffington Post:

Scientists think they’ve found a new way to offer contraception to men – and this time, they’re going straight for the sperm. More than 60 years after the female contraceptive pill was first sold in the UK (yes, you read that correctly), scientists think they’ve made a breakthrough in creating a suitable alternative for men. A study, published in Nature Communications, honed in on mouse sperm. Scientists were able to identify a gene (called Arrdc5) which, when temporarily switched off, made the males infertile. Male mice without that gene produced 28% less sperm that travelled at a third of the speed of those in normal mice, with 98% of their sperm coming out in abnormal shapes.

Here’s an excerpt from the study on the gene in question, AARDC5, via Nature Communications:

Although the exact molecular function of ARRDC5 in male germ cells remains to be elucidated, the presumed biological role as an E3 ubiquitin ligase adapter may make it a druggable target for male contraceptive development… For these reasons, targeting ARRDC5 with small-molecule inhibitors may provide an excellent avenue for novel male contraceptive development.

Huffington Post is positively giddy about the prospect of widespread pharmaceutical castration of men:

The best bit? This gene acts in the testicles of humans, too. Scientists are now looking for a drug molecule that might be able to block the protein Arrdc5 produces for a short period of time in humans. Dr Jon Oatley from Washington State University is the senior author of the study, and he described it as a “once-in-a-decade discovery”… It’s not the only promising effort to tackle male fertility. Others are looking at a molecule which could target a particular enzyme which stops sperm from swimming or maturing.

That these people are obsessed with depopulation should be increasingly clear to even the casual observer of their rhetoric.

Nearly every social engineering pet project the corporate media mindlessly promotes has some utility for depopulation: “climate change” deindustrialization, gain-of-function engineering on pathogens, abortion, biomedical engineering, transgenderism, socialized government healthcare, etc.

Once you see the intersectionality, to borrow a Social Justice™ term, you can’t unsee it.

Humans are the carbon the social engineers want to rid the planet of!