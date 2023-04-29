Kansas Legislature Overrides Governor's Veto of Transgender Bathroom Bill, and the Left Freaks Out

The Kansas legislature passed a bill earlier this month that would limit people to going to the bathroom that matches their actual gender — as opposed to going to whatever bathroom a person feels like going to based on their transgender whims.

The Associated Press called it “the most sweeping transgender bathroom law in the U.S.,” and Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who looks like one of those dotty old women who send anonymous notes to the pastor claiming that the music at church is too loud, voted it. But the legislature said, “Not so fast” and overrode her veto on Thursday.

The Kansas House voted 84-40, just enough for a two-thirds majority to override Kelly’s veto, while the Senate’s initial 28-12 vote served as a veto-proof majority. Interestingly enough, the original House vote was 83-41, just one vote short of that veto-proof majority.

Why is this newsworthy? After all, other states have enacted commonsense bathroom bills. The AP’s John Hanna points out that “At least eight other states have enacted laws preventing transgender people from using the restrooms associated with their gender identities, but most of them apply to schools. The Kansas law applies also to locker rooms, prisons, domestic violence shelters, and rape crisis centers.”

When the bill initially passed, Kelly made it clear that she stood with the LGBTQorelse lobby.

“The governor promised LGBTQ youth lobbying lawmakers last week that she would ‘protect your rights’ and ‘veto any bill that aims to harm or discriminate against you.’”

At the time, trans teens and their “allies” made their voices heard. (The featured image for this piece is one of the signs from the rally against the legislature. That kind of rhetoric is what the left has these days.)

“I am what they are scared of,” said Ian Benalcazar, a 13-year-old northeastern Kansas transgender boy. “I am a human being and I deserve to be treated as such, and I deserve to be happy.”

I saw the photo of Ian speaking, and there’s nothing to be afraid of unless crocheted cardigans and hats frighten you. But why do the left and the LGBTQandthensome lobby equate toilet time with happiness anyway?

Naturally, the left is apoplectic over the law and the override of the veto, and the media’s reactions cover the whole spectrum of the ridiculous.

“The bill is written broadly enough to apply to any separate spaces for men and women and, Kelly’s office said, could prevent transgender women from participating in state programs for women, including for female hunters and farmers,” Hanna wrote.

I’m sure the transgender hunting and farming lobby is reeling. Why weren’t there any transgender farmers or hunters available for a quote?

“What’s a woman? Check Kansas law,” crows a headline in Politico. I don’t think the Kansas legislature is looking at its law to find the definition of a woman — or a man, for that matter. Those definitions have been in place throughout human history.

Hanna also points out that the Kansas bill is “part of a larger push by Republicans across the U.S. to roll back LGBTQ+ rights, particularly transgender rights.” The only “rights” that are in danger here are the trans people’s right to ignore the realities of biology.

Good for the Kansas legislature for standing up to this nonsense. I hope more states will continue this trend of siding with truth over the ridiculousness of the transgender movement.