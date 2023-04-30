Vivek Ramaswamy Schools Chuck Todd on the Evils of Transitioning Children

Democrats have a history of claiming to be the party of science. To them, their positions are objectively supported by scientific evidence, be they about abortion, the COVID-19 vaccines, or climate change. Yet, the “science” that they claim backs up their positions is not exactly true. The most recent example of this is the radical left’s endorsement of transgender ideology.

On NBC’s Meet the Press when moderator Chuck Todd engaged in a debate with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on this issue, particularly when it comes to children, Ramaswamy argued that it is reasonable to prohibit genital mutilation or chemical castration through puberty blockers for minors. Chuck Todd disagreed, offering some ginormous whoppers to support his position.

For our VIP Members: The Gory Details the Transgender Cult Doesn’t Want You to Know About

Not a VIP Member? Click here to become one.

“But below the age of 18, I think it’s perfectly legitimate to say that we won’t allow genital mutilation or chemical castration through puberty blockers,” Ramaswamy said.

“You’re calling it that, but how do you know it’s that? Again, how do you know? Are you confident that you know that gender is as binary as you’re describing it? Are you confident?”

For what it’s worth, Ramaswamy graduated from Harvard College summa cum laude with an A.B. in biology and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Chuck Todd, however, attend George Washington University and majored in political science but didn’t earn a degree.

Ramaswamy told Todd he was confident in his position.

“That there isn’t a spectrum?” Todd asked.

“I am.”

“Do you know this as a scientist?”

Ramaswamy then gave Todd a crash course in basic human biology. “Well, there’s two X chromosomes if you’re a woman, and an X and a Y that means you’re a man—”

“There is a lot of scientific research that says gender is a spectrum,” Todd claimed.

“Chuck, I respectfully disagree,” Ramaswamy replied. “Gender dysphoria for most of our history all the way through the DSM-V has been characterized as a mental health disorder, and I don’t think it’s compassionate to affirm that. I think that’s cruelty. When a kid is crying out for help, what they’re asking for is — you’ve got to ask the question of what else is going wrong at home? What else is going wrong at school? Let’s be compassionate and get to the heart of that rather than playing this game as though we’re actually changing our medical understanding for the last hundred years.”

Todd responded, “I go back to this: if a parent is dealing with a child that has these — that may have these issues, trust me, the parent — the last thing they want to do is consider something like this, but if that is what they think could help their child pursue happiness or not to kill themselves, I — why take away that option? Again, why shouldn’t it be up to the parent?”

Oh, that’s a unique position for a liberal to take, considering that there have been countless reports of schools hiding children socially transitioning from parents and that the states of California and Washington have officially made themselves sanctuaries for kids who want transgender procedures without parental consent. But even in the case where a parent is willing, Todd is wrong that parents aren’t rushing into it. Sadly, the medical industry has a financial incentive to push gender transition procedures because of their high profit margins. Parents are being brainwashed into thinking that they have a choice between gender transition surgery or a dead child.

But this is flatly wrong. According to a Swedish study, people who have undergone gender transition procedures have a higher risk of mortality, suicidal behavior, and psychiatric morbidity compared to the general population. Last year, Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare released new treatment guidelines rejecting so-called “gender-affirming care” for children with gender identity issues. Instead, the new guidelines recommended that psychological intervention as the first line of treatment, rather than dangerous puberty-blocking drugs or surgeries.

CHUCK TODD: Are you confident that you know that gender is as binary as you're describing it?@VivekGRamaswamy: I am. TODD: Do you know this as a scientist? RAMASWAMY: There are two X chromosomes if you're a woman and an X and a Y… TODD: There is a lot of… pic.twitter.com/KyVZnASdmv — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 30, 2023

The left claims to have science on its side, but its increasingly radical positions often contradict scientific evidence. From abortion to climate change to transgender ideology, science isn’t on the left’s side, no matter how much leftists pretend it is.