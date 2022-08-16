The Gory Details the Transgender Cult Doesn't Want You to Know About

I strongly believe that the transgender craze is one of the most dangerous things that our society has ever faced. We’re seeing more people, particularly young adults and kids, become convinced that they were born in the wrong body. Gender dysphoria in kids is nothing new, but in the past, it’s been widely observed to resolve itself after puberty. Now the standard operating procedure is to inject them with dangerous drugs, mutilate their otherwise healthy bodies, and then call it “gender-affirming care” like it’s saving lives.

It’s not. It’s ruining lives. The transgender cult just doesn’t want you to know about it.

LibsofTikTok recently shared a viral video of a female who is undergoing gender transition and how the bottom surgery has ruined her life.

The TikTok user, who goes by the name “Cryspy” warned of the dangers of phalloplasty in a multi-part video series that is, honestly, very difficult to listen to but important nonetheless because it is absolutely horrifying because this is what leftists and LGBTQ activists call “healthcare.”

“I started phalloplasty back in March 2020, and we are in March 2022 and we’re not even halfway through the process,” Cryspy said. She has undergone 12 surgeries in the past two years due to the complications related to the procedure.

“I have a fistula, which is an abnormal connection between my urethra and my rectum,” Cryspy explained. Because of this, she has regular urinary tract infections and requires an ostomy or a colostomy bag for defecation.

“At age 27, I am pooping in a bag,” Cryspy says.

"At age 27, I am pooping in a bag," Cryspy says.

“Fistulas are the most common complication of phalloplasty that occur in around 25 percent of patients,” explains The Post Millennial. “A fistula is an abnormal connection between an organ, vessel, or intestine and another organ, vessel or intestine, or the skin.”

The recto-urethral fistula Cryspy has as a result of transitioning, “results in fecal matter, foul-smelling discharge, blood, gas, and urine emptying from the body through the urethra” and loads of medical complications.

According to Richard “Rachel” Levine, Joe Biden’s assistant secretary of health, “gender-affirming care is life-saving” and “medically necessary.”

Does that sound life-saving or medically necessary? It sure does not to me. And Cryspy no longer thinks so either.

“My warning is as much as we want to make our transition about the physicality and making sure that we look the part, there’s so much more to being a man or being a woman than how we appear,” she says. “I wish I knew that back before I had the surgery.”

Cryspy’s gender dysphoria was the result of the trauma from being raped. That information alone tells you she needed psychological intervention, not having her body hacked up.

Consider those horrifying details above, and realize how tragic it is for adults like Cryspy. Now, consider the fact that the transgender cult is actively trying to recruit kids and have them go through these procedures before they are old enough or mature enough to understand the consequences. Adults aren’t even being given all the information they need to make fully informed decisions; these kids that are being targeted certainly aren’t either.