WATCH: Biden's Latest Alzheimer's Moment Is Actually Very Sad

“Cringe” somehow doesn’t suffice here. This is supra-cringe, trans-cringe.

Biden’s handlers invited the Air Force football team to congratulate them on their past season and rolled their charge out to meet them for a brief photo op.

It would seem to be quite a simple task for a lifelong Swamp member: smile like you’re greeting old friends, gladhand like only a plastic politician can, gracefully accept the gifts, smile for the cameras some more, and depart.

But even that mission was too much for the alleged President to complete.

President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Air Force Academy for winning football games against its rival U.S. service academies. “Simply put, you can’t talk about the soul of the nation without talking about our service academies,” Biden told the team gathered in the White House’s East Room. “And you can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That’s all about you.”

He was ostensibly — as evidenced by the cadets holding the items out apparently in anticipation of handing them off — supposed to take the signed football, the helmet, and the jersey of memorabilia. Instead, he took the jersey, stared into the abyss for a few moments, and wandered away aimlessly while the visibly confused crowd looked on.

What happened here? Was it a pure dementia moment of wandering off that is unfortunately common for affected people? Did the President make a boo-boo in his Depends? Unfortunately, because the White House is unwilling to give a straight answer to any question, it’s up for speculation.

What’s not speculation is that it’s very sad. It’s elderly abuse. It should be criminal, and it’s most definitely immoral.

I dislike Biden passionately — corrupt sellout careerist goon that he has always been — but stuff like this stirs some sort of sympathy for him, and that makes me uncomfortable. I don’t want to feel those sorts of things toward a creature like Biden.

That the band continues playing throughout adds an extra element of surrealism somehow that’s difficult to finger.

In addition to being dystopian and depressing, it’s also demoralizing. The Deep State has run things behind the scenes for many long decades, but only now do they seem to flaunt it in the People’s faces. The apparent message through the optics appears to be “look here, stupid, we’re going to tell you this demented zombie is in charge of the country, and you’re all going to take it and pretend it’s true. Now clap, seals.”