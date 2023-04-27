WATCH: Deep State MSNBC Puppets Celebrate Tucker Carlson's Firing, Shill for Endless War

MSNBC hacks “Morning” Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzeziński, daughter of Deep State godfather Zbigniew Brzeziński, recently took the opportunity to dance on the grave of Tucker Carlson’s defunct Fox News show.

Aside from using the Russian Foreign Minister’s comments criticizing Carlson’s firing to smear Carlson as a Russian agent, Scarborough also highlights the Pentagon’s cheerleading of the ousting as some sort of proof that Carlson was a malign influence on American politics.

Imagine the irony of a media outlet — which is ostensibly supposed to serve as a check on state power — siding with the government over a fellow journalist!

Yet such sentiments expressed with straight faces on corporate media are now so commonplace that we simply take for granted that the likes of Morning Joe are going to denounce other journalists who oppose the government’s military adventurism.

The military-industrial complex should rightly be rebranded as the media-military-industrial complex.

President Eisenhower, who coined the phrase “military-industrial complex” in his 1960 outgoing speech as president, warned of the collusion he saw between the government and war profiteers and the implications for foreign policy:

This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience… Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications… In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.

Eisenhower’s successor, JFK, took the warning to heart, challenged the military-industrial complex, and was summarily executed in November 1963. There’s been much speculation that, aside from Trump, America has not had a president that wasn’t vetted beforehand by the CIA since, but that hasn’t been proven.

What Eisenhower missed was the future role the corporate media would play in selling wars to the public using defense contractor money and Deep State spooks disguised as journalists.

Corporate media is saturated in “retired” generals and CIA operatives who appear in theory to offer their “expert” analysis, but in reality, they are there to sell endless war for the weapons contractors who pay them in retirement.

Elon Musk would be well within his rights to slap the “state media” label on MSNBC — and CNN and Fox News, for that matter — just like he did with NPR in the US and BBC in the UK.

It matters not that MSNBC is technically in the private sector; in practice, it serves as a public relations agency for the government and the corporate interests that control the government.