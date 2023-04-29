WATCH: Nikki Haley Predicts Biden Won't Make It to 86, MSNBC Hacks Melt Down

Delusional presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who has approximately a -10% chance of claiming the Republican nomination, recently stated the most obvious political prognostication in world history.

Via NBC News:

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Wednesday that President Joe Biden, 80, is likely to die within five years and that his supporters would have to count on Vice President Kamala Harris if he were to win re-election next year. “He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley, 51, said in an interview on Fox News.

Obviously, Haley is trying to force voters to acknowledge the fact that if they vote for Biden, they’re really endorsing Kamala Harris for the job — which should scare the hell out of anyone.

MSNBC news actors, in turn, were performatively outraged as they often are by facts.

“Who says that?” Mika Brzezinski asks.

“He’s done a fantastic job!” alleged Republican “Morning” Joe Scarborough interjects.

“It’s outrageous,” race hustler Al Sharpton’s reanimated corpse interjects (speaking of mortality, this guy isn’t looking super great).

But in what way is Haley’s observation that Biden is knocking on death’s door controversial?

He can’t talk. When he does manage to squeeze out a complete sentence, the result is horrific.

By now you’ve seen the videos. But here’s one of my all-time favorites: the old Corn Pop urban legend. It’s got everything — diverse children stroking Biden’s leg hair underwater (his favorite thing), a street fight with an urban thug named after a breakfast cereal, and interracial crime. His daughter, Ashley Biden, who allegedly recorded her father showering with her as a teenager and cited it as a cause of emotional turmoil, joined the future president on stage for moral support while her alleged abuser recounted the tale.

That was nigh on four years ago. Things have only deteriorated since then.

He can’t walk. Biden’s battles with Air Force One stairs are infamous.

He can’t even do a live campaign announcement. Biden enthusiasts (all twelve of them) hoping for a grand kick-off speech were forced to settle for a pre-recorded, heavily edited announcement speech released online.

Because Biden’s handlers insulate him more than any president in history, we are left to imagine what he looks like when he’s not hopped up on pharmaceutical stimulants.