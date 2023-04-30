Biden CIA Official Met Privately With Epstein Post-Sex Crime Convictions

An official who served under the Obama and Biden administrations arranged private meetings with the infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein was convicted of child sex crimes.

Townhall reported on April 30 that “Jeffry Epstein’s private calendar reveals an official who served under the Obama and Biden Administrations had close ties to the convicted late sex offender.” Townhall is referring to Biden’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, William J. Burns, who also served under former President Barack Obama.

Burns’s meetings with Epstein were scheduled after the latter was jailed in 2008, Townhall reported. It is not clear whether the scheduled meetings actually occurred or not. The purpose of the meetings is also not known.

Despite the fact that Epstein had already been convicted on child sex charges at the time of Burns’s meetings, CIA spokesperson Tammy Kupperman Thorp tried to claim Burns was totally ignorant and innocent. Burns supposedly wanted advice only as he sought to leave the government position that he had at the time, in 2014. “The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on the transition to the private sector,” Thorp said. “They had no relationship.”

Burns isn’t the only Obama official who scheduled meetings with Epstein, according to Townhall, which cites the Wall Street Journal. Obama administration attorney Kathryn Ruemmler scheduled more than a dozen meetings with Epstein. The meetings apparently paid off for Ruemmler, who became a lawyer for Goldman Sachs in 2020. Ruemmler claimed she had a “working relationship” with Epstein and that she regretted meeting Epstein. The regrets seems a little late, since WSJ reported, “He also planned for her to join a 2015 trip to Paris and a 2017 visit to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.” Epstein further introduced her to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, according to information Fox News Digital received from a Goldman Sachs spokesperson.

The mainstream leftist media expended plenty of energy and hysteria on false claims of Donald Trump’s supposed ties to Epstein. Will they care about Biden’s CIA director having mysterious private meetings with Epstein, after Epstein was already a convicted pedophile? Probably not. Ever since Epstein was found dead in his jail cell under suspicious circumstances while awaiting trial back in 2019, the left has been hiding information about Epstein’s pals. Gee, I wonder why that would be. Whom are they protecting?