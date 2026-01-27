The Morning Briefing: Anarchist Dems Are SO Lucky Trump Isn't the Guy They Say He Is

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is compiling a comprehensive list of foreign translations of "wainscoting.")

Advertisement

We've been hearing it seemingly forever. Trump's a fascist. Trump's a dictator. Trump's targeting those who disagree with him.

If only.

OK, I'm kidding about that. Sort of. My Minneapolis fatigue is making me a bit cranky.

Democrats are having a field day creating an alternative reality that — once again — blames law enforcement for everything. Those paying close attention will remember that we were just discussing this...yesterday. I wrote that the Democrats really got going with their hatred of law enforcement "when Barack Obama was shooting off his mouth about the police during his vapid vanity presidency. " Many of the ills in this country can be traced back to the Obama years. If they didn't originate with his presidency, they were greatly exacerbated while he was in office.

At that time, I was unaware that, over the weekend, the Lightbringer had stuck his cop-hating nose into the online conversation about the shooting of Alex Pretti. My good friend Stephen Green took a long look at Obama's toxic contributions to the Democrats' hatred of law enforcement.

Always desperate for friends, Trump Derangement Syndrome rent boy Bill Kristol got in on the action, which my Twitchy colleague Brett T. shared in a post:

Too obvious a point even to make, perhaps. But there was no “unrest” in Minneapolis before ICE and CBP showed up. ICE and CBP are the cause of the chaos…and the killings.



Get them out of there. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

Really? My aforementioned Minneapolis fatigue began back in the summer of 2020, when Dems decided that tens of thousands of people could have a "mostly peaceful protest" and it wouldn't be a COVID super spreader event. Just a few months later, those same Dems would be telling us that we shouldn't gather round a Thanksgiving table lest we all drop dead from the Bat Flu.

Just last August, a gender confused maniac shot up a bunch of Minneapolis Catholic school kids who were attending Mass on the first day of school.

Yeah, I don't think ICE and the Border Patrol are the problems in Minneapolis. I'm still going with Obama's mouth.

Things are so out of control that in Minneapolis that, if President Trump truly were the fascistic dictator that Democrats repeatedly say he is, there would be so many tanks rolling through there it would look like a snowbound Tiananmen Square. There would be no "ICE Watch" citizen agitator patrols. All would be quiet in the streets of Minneapolis.

We could apply this to all of the unhinged Dem shenanigans going on throughout the land. Fascist Trump would have shut up Jimmy Kimmel a long time ago. Instead, Kimmel gets to go on television every night and call the president a fascist with no worries at all.

Let's focus on the Minneapolis mess for now, though.

Neither Trump, nor any of us who support him, are into fascism — that's actually where the Dems' heads are at now. They're projecting again. While every elected Democrat in Minnesota is trying to ratchet up the unrest, President Trump is trying to cool things off. He got the mentally unwell Governor Tim Walz on the phone for a good conversation. Now he's sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to help get a grip on things. This is from Catherine:

Advertisement

Trump posted his announcement on Truth Social Monday morning. “I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me,” the president wrote briefly.

While the Democrats are doing everything that they can to foment insurrection, President Trump is doing what he does very well — he's being a leader. Deep down, the Democrats know that, and that will no doubt just trigger them further.

The headline says that Dems are lucky that the president isn't the guy they say he is. Obviously, we all are.

A few tanks in Minneapolis couldn't hurt though.

Again, kidding.

Maybe.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

You didn't need a video of animals eating popcorn, but here you go 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FpzZXWMNgU — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 26, 2026

PJ Media

Me. In Praise of Escapism: Missing That '60s Mix of Civil Unrest and Goofy Television

VodkaPundit. Minnesota Insurrection: A Special Forces Operator Has Seen This 'From Anbar to Helmand'

Hey, Tim Walz, Go Frank Yourself

Nebraska Targets DEI, Promotes School Choice

Advertisement

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Just When You Thought You Couldn't Get Any More Sick of Barack Obama...

Trump Sends Tom Homan to Minnesota

Melania Trump Steals the Spotlight With Star-Studded White House Film Screening

More California Craziness: ‘Feminist and Queer Ecologies’ Conference

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Yeah, So China Just Imploded

Is It Time to Offer Spain's Jews Asylum?

Trump's Berlin Wall Moment?

Focus on the Mission, and Tell the Truth

Media Want You to Think Trump’s Losing On Immigration. Polls Say He’s Not.

Conservative Media Renaissance: The History of Shows With Traditional Family Values Becoming More Popular

How Hollywood Confuses Attention With Authority

Minnesota: Maybe It's Time to Sit Back and Let the Nation See the Left Destroying Itself

Trump’s Playbook for Saving ICE, Reversing the PR Fallout, and Securing Our Border Forever and Ever

The 442nd and the Long Road to Earned Honor

If Celebs Drive You Nuts Over Their Activism, You Can Always Boycott Them

Should Pro-Life Protesters in Minnesota Copy the Tactics of the ICE Protesters?

Kanye West Concedes Mental and Moral Collapse in Antisemitism Apology

Washington State: Man Asks Another Man His Religion, and Then Things Get Crazy

If Alex Pretti Listened to His Parents, He’d Still Be Alive

VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone's Brother Totally Destroys Minn. Dems for Pushing Hate Against Law Enforcement

Fake But Accurate: Journos and Other Assorted Propagandists Run With AI Enhanced Pretti Image

Advertisement

Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery

👉Don't Buy the Martyr Myth: Pretti and Good Chose Confrontation with Law Enforcement

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Our Virile Veep Shames the Impotent Libs

They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed

James O'Keefe's Trip to Minneapolis Was Insane. Here's What Caught His Attention.

Cool. The Antifa Crossdresser Who Urged Followers to Take Up Arms Against ICE Is Now on the Run

NRA Notes Virginia Entering Dark Days for Second Amendment

Cam&Co. Gavin Newsom's 2A Cosplay

Hawaii Dems Offer Bonkers Bills in Anticipation of 'Vampire Rule" Demise

So, It's Pretty Cold, the Weather Was Nasty - How'd the Grids Do?

Trump: Want to End Major ICE Operations? Make This One Change

Trump Administration Wants to See Cuba's 'Incompetent Marxists' Gone

'Comrade Newsom' Street Art Hits LA, Sacramento As the Lampooning of the CA Gov. Continues Apace

👏👏👏Report: Hegseth Greenlights Fort Snelling for Minneapolis Migrant Crackdown

Holocaust Museum Slams MN Gov. Tim Walz for His False Equivalence of a Tragic Activist to a Jewish Martyr

VIP

What on Earth Could the Iranian Regime Be Thinking?

Lefties Screeched About Illegal Alien 5-Year-Old, But Not U.S. 8-Year-Old Injured by Illegal Alien

Why Did Tim Walz Cave?

Adventures in The Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part XVI

Advertisement

Education Department Celebrates School Choice While Lefties Dumb Down Standards

Is It Time to Nuke the Filibuster?

Around the Interwebz

Minnie Driver Debuts As Sarah In Teaser For Fox Biblical Series ‘The Faithful’

OpenAI spills technical details about how its AI coding agent works

After years of running (duck) amuck, WBD finally finds a place for Looney Tunes

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Killer version of this song, which was released 23 years ago this month, by the way.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

01/26/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Secondary Print: USA Today

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Rachael Bade Media



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: NPR



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:55 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Clive, Iowa



CST:

3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Clive, Iowa

Pre-Credentialed Media



EST:

THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.