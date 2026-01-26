Hey, Tim Walz, Go Frank Yourself

There are a lot of vile politicians in our country, and I do mean a lot. But Tim Walz may top the list. I'm not just saying this because I disagree with his political views and much of what he does and says. I'm saying this based on all the other moments when he's just being himself, supposedly. The things he says on podcasts, some of the interactions with the people around him — things like that.

Advertisement

I'm not making any accusations and I don't know him personally, but if you pay attention, I'm sure you know what I mean. Sometimes, you just get ick vibes. Tim Walz gives me ick vibes. He's the type of guy you don't want to do business with. He's the type of guy I don't want to be alone in a room with. And his latest comments are further proof of that...to me, anyway.

As we all know, illegal immigration and open borders were some of the top reasons why voters chose Donald Trump to be our president in 2024. Since his inauguration about a year ago, he's worked to fix that. Border crossings are practically nonexistent. We're apprehending and deporting people who are in the country illegally, especially those who have committed heinous crimes.

And I know a lot of people don't connect the dots, but that's part of the president's broader Western Hemisphere national security plan. Pressuring Mexico, partnering with countries like Ecuador and Costa Rica to stop drug flows, removing Nicolás Maduro and working on a plan to restore democracy in Venezuela and potentially even Cuba soon are all part of keeping our country safe. Otherwise, we have Chinese spies, terrorists from the Middle East, and cartel and gang members flooding out the United States with ease.

Trump isn't doing anything Barack Obama or Bill Clinton didn't do when it comes to illegal immigration. In fact, by focusing on cleaning up the Western Hemisphere, I'd argue he's doing even more for migrants. He's creating places that people want to return home to — it's something that benefits all of us.

Advertisement

But back to Walz. On Sunday, the governor of Minnesota decided to compare these operations to remove people who are in the country illegally to...the Holocaust. It's tired. It's lazy. When someone starts that up, I know not to take them seriously these days. But this wasn't just your standard "Trump is Hitler" rhetoric that we often hear from the left. He took it a disturbing step further and invoked Anne Frank.

"We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside," he said. "Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s going to write that children’s story about Minnesota."

Walz again compares enforcing our nation's immigration laws to Nazi Germany: "Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody's going to write that children's story about Minnesota."



A truly disturbed, unstable individual. pic.twitter.com/R8vUNAYHaX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 25, 2026

Look, Timmy, I get that you're doing everything you can to hide the fact that you're being investigated for fraud, but that's crossing a line. That's more than "ick vibes." That's an insult to the almost 16 million Jewish people in the world. That's an insult to the millions who died in the Holocaust. That's an insult to everyone with any sense of decency on the planet.

And Anne Frank's diary isn't a "children's story." It's a true, historical account of young girl's life in Nazi Germany — a girl who lived in hiding and died in a concentration camp simply because she was Jewish.

Advertisement

Of course, Tampon Tim wouldn't know anything about telling the truth about one's own life history. He's never actually been able to do so, as we learned in 2024, when he claimed everything from being in Tiananmen Square in 1989 to carrying weapons in a war in which he never served.

Thankfully, he's at least getting some blowback. Several media outlets have called it "deranged" and "revolting," and many Jewish organizations are speaking up.

Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish. Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable. Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges. pic.twitter.com/VVg0Uy7kjR — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) January 26, 2026

Ignorance like this cheapens the horror of the Holocaust. Anne Frank was in Amsterdam legally and abided by Dutch law. She was hauled off to a death camp because of her race and religion. Her story has nothing to do with the illegal immigration, fraud, and lawlessness plaguing… https://t.co/apOWNLE7Bv — Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun (@StateSEAS) January 26, 2026

That's just not enough for me.

I'd love nothing more than to ship Walz off to Iran where we just learned that over 36,000 people were allegedly murdered within 48 hours because they dared to raise their voices and let him see what those piles of bodies look like.

Or lets send Timmy to El Helicoide, the torture center in Venezuela, to spend a couple of weeks with people who dared to speak up against the regime and were whisked away and raped, tortured, and made to go days and weeks without food, toilets, clean drinking water, or sunlight. On the way, he could stop by Nicaragua, where families literally go into hiding to avoid state raids or Haiti, where civilians hide in shelters because gangs control the streets and see what it really looks like for children who are "afraid to go outside."

Advertisement

Maybe he should go to Nigeria, where Christians are kidnapped and murdered just for their faith. Maybe he should go to Sudan and witness real ethnic genocide. Perhaps he'd like to spend some time in Mexico. I hear there's a nice little spot in Michoacán where he can see all the mass graves filled with innocent people who were disappeared by the cartels.

Heck, maybe he just needs to go spend some time at the Holocaust Museum or with the 73% of students on college campuses across this country who have experienced antisemitism since October 7.

I could go on, but you get the idea. Agree with it or not, deporting people who broke the law, after offering them financial incentives to leave on their own, doesn't even compare to any of this stuff, and I am absolutely sick of these wealthy white American leftists like Walz just casually throwing around language like this. The more I learn about many parts of the rest of the world, the more grotesque and morally bankrupt these politicians appear when they do.

If they really cared about migrants, they'd be working with organizations that help to improve their situations or working to change real laws, not inviting paid rioters to come join some manufactured insurrection and calling on citizens to join them and also put their lives at risk. They'd support Trump's efforts against drugs, violence, crime, and communism across the Western Hemisphere instead of condemning them or attempting to block them. They'd cooperate with federal authorities instead of making lawful operation more dangerous for all involved.

Advertisement

They may talk a great game about compassion, but the reality is that their actions prove that they do not care about these people at all. Tim Walz's actions prove he cares about no one but himself, and he'll even step all over Anne Frank's legacy to prove it.

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We'll see you in the comments section!