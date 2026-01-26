If Celebs Drive You Nuts Over Their Activism, You Can Always Boycott Them

With all the rather sobering and extensive details coming out of Minnesota these days, it can be a bit overwhelming to take in. The sheer amount of corruption, sleaze, and evil is beyond imagination. The dollar figures for the potential extent of the corruption waffle back and forth from billions to a trillion. The numbers of fraudulent storefront businesses, daycares, Medicaid consultants, and healthcare agencies are through the roof. And now the complexity of the networks of bought-and-paid for activism attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers is pouring out like water from a fire hydrant.

While the Trump administration and the federal government try to work all that out, you and I can consider what we can do. A good starting point that is and old-fashioned “boycott.” Yes, you and I can decide what to watch, whom to support, what to buy, where to buy – or not. Chances are pretty good we're already boycotting a good number of woke celebs and didn't even know it.

With that in mind, I took a quick trip through the X platform to identify some prize candidates. Let’s start with the WNBA, always a good place not to spend your money. Did you know WNBA player Breanna Stewart wants to abolish ICE? Actually, did you even know there was a WNBA player named Breanna Stewart?

BREAKING 🅱️



WNBA player Breanna Stewart has demanded for ICE to be abolished..



👀 pic.twitter.com/U3MUvlMD9y — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 26, 2026

Jumping on over to the NBA, let’s hear from Stephen Curry on the protests against ICE, which he described as “beautiful.”

Steph Curry says it’s “beautiful” to see how many people are protesting ICE in Minneapolis



BOYCOTT THE NBA pic.twitter.com/RXlUjlm0BS — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 26, 2026

Of course, we have to go to Hollywood, and the list to boycott there over their anti-ICE attacks is close to universal in scope. So, we need to narrow it down here for our purposes. Matt Damon tops the list for his almost compulsory comparisons between ICE officers and “brownshirts.”

El actor Matt Damon, quien ha rodado recientemente una película sobre el trabajo policial, comparó al ICE de Donald Trump con los "camisas pardas" de la Gestapo tras el asesinato de Renee Good.



📽️ @elpais_espana pic.twitter.com/MBJZDCtRmW — Agencia El Vigía (@AgenciaElVigia) January 25, 2026

And while you may not have seen an Ed Norton movie recently, or perhaps ever, I’m including him on our list to boycott because he’s calling for a “national economic strike” over ICE. As Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson likes to say, “I don’t understand.” What do you boycott if you’re mad at ICE? The vending machines at my local Social Security office or the VA? Or, does this rich Hollywood pretender want us peasants to just not spend any money at all?

Hollywood actor Edward Norton said he supports an “economic strike” as a form of protest against ICE, stating:



“These are not normal times. We have extrajudicial assaults on Americans and humans going on, on a daily basis now. And it’s not okay.”



pic.twitter.com/zb67X8rOTc — Dean Cramer | Kingsofar (@kingsofar) January 26, 2026

I wonder how many illegals surround these celebrities to take care of their every whim for less than minimum wage.

You probably thought you were gonna get out of here without a lecture from Glenn Close. Well, you were wrong.

“NUESTRA DEMOCRACIA ESTÁ SIENDO DESTRUIDA”



La actriz #GlennClose expresó una dura crítica a #DonaldTrump:



“Nuestra democracia ha sido desmantelada y las instituciones que sostenían a EE.UU. están siendo destruidas. Estoy indignada por lo que ocurre bajo el régimen de Trump". pic.twitter.com/51mrSgGB0d — Mario Moray (@MarioMorayTV) January 26, 2026

Actress Natalie Portman, who is free to make a lot of money and speak her mind, seems to feel that living in the U.S. is akin to living in any “totalitarian” country. Which is weird, because in totalitarian countries you can't speak your mind, and usually you can't make much money. To be sure, you probably didn’t know this, but the country where she lives, America, is the “worst of humanity.”

https://t.co/r3b3OFRO4l



So Hollywood is Communist and or anti USA it assume. Figures and what about what happens in Iran? No protests about what Maduro or even the Mexican government did and does to its citizens as well as despots in other countries and not just China and — Balthazar (@JosephB45615724) January 26, 2026

I wonder if she’d like to move to Cuba or China.

Last but not least is Mark Ruffalo, who never met an anti-American cause he couldn’t pretend to lead. Give him a pin, a sign, and a microphone and just tell him where to show up in his Fidel Castro line from the wardrobe department.

Mark Ruffalo is the head of The Solution Project which is using money to fund the Defense 612 to mobilize against Ice agents pic.twitter.com/YgPVikZP2u — Brian Combs (@JoannCombs4720) January 26, 2026

We’ll stop here because there’s only so many celebrities you and I can take in a day. I’ve reached my limit, but sadly, there are many, many more. If you really want to boycott celebrities over ICE, then maybe it’s time to take an interest in NASCAR or cigars or the shooting range. I almost said country music, but even that is dicey these days if you’re looking to avoid wokeness.

The worst part about all of this is that you know none of them mean it. If celebrities couldn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all. Okay, you got me. They really don't have standards.

