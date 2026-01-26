If Celebs Drive You Nuts Over Their Activism, You Can Always Boycott Them

Tim O'Brien | 5:01 PM on January 26, 2026
Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

With all the rather sobering and extensive details coming out of Minnesota these days, it can be a bit overwhelming to take in. The sheer amount of corruption, sleaze, and evil is beyond imagination. The dollar figures for the potential extent of the corruption waffle back and forth from billions to a trillion. The numbers of fraudulent storefront businesses, daycares, Medicaid consultants, and healthcare agencies are through the roof. And now the complexity of the networks of bought-and-paid for activism attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers is pouring out like water from a fire hydrant. 

Advertisement

While the Trump administration and the federal government try to work all that out, you and I can consider what we can do. A good starting point that is and old-fashioned “boycott.” Yes, you and I can decide what to watch, whom to support, what to buy, where to buy – or not. Chances are pretty good we're already boycotting a good number of woke celebs and didn't even know it.

With that in mind, I took a quick trip through the X platform to identify some prize candidates. Let’s start with the WNBA, always a good place not to spend your money. Did you know WNBA player Breanna Stewart wants to abolish ICE? Actually, did you even know there was a WNBA player named Breanna Stewart? 

Jumping on over to the NBA, let’s hear from Stephen Curry on the protests against ICE, which he described as “beautiful.” 

Of course, we have to go to Hollywood, and the list to boycott there over their anti-ICE attacks is close to universal in scope. So, we need to narrow it down here for our purposes. Matt Damon tops the list for his almost compulsory comparisons between ICE officers and “brownshirts.” 

Advertisement

And while you may not have seen an Ed Norton movie recently, or perhaps ever, I’m including him on our list to boycott because he’s calling for a “national economic strike” over ICE. As Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson likes to say, “I don’t understand.” What do you boycott if you’re mad at ICE? The vending machines at my local Social Security office or the VA?  Or, does this rich Hollywood pretender want us peasants to just not spend any money at all? 

I wonder how many illegals surround these celebrities to take care of their every whim for less than minimum wage.

You probably thought you were gonna get out of here without a lecture from Glenn Close. Well, you were wrong. 

Advertisement

Actress Natalie Portman, who is free to make a lot of money and speak her mind, seems to feel that living in the U.S. is akin to living in any “totalitarian” country. Which is weird, because in totalitarian countries you can't speak your mind, and usually you can't make much money. To be sure, you probably didn’t know this, but the country where she lives, America, is the “worst of humanity.” 

I wonder if she’d like to move to Cuba or China. 

Last but not least is Mark Ruffalo, who never met an anti-American cause he couldn’t pretend to lead. Give him a pin, a sign, and a microphone and just tell him where to show up in his Fidel Castro line from the wardrobe department. 

We’ll stop here because there’s only so many celebrities you and I can take in a day. I’ve reached my limit, but sadly, there are many, many more. If you really want to boycott celebrities over ICE, then maybe it’s time to take an interest in NASCAR or cigars or the shooting range. I almost said country music, but even that is dicey these days if you’re looking to avoid wokeness. 

Advertisement

The worst part about all of this is that you know none of them mean it. If celebrities couldn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all. Okay, you got me. They really don't have standards. 

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership! 

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

Read more by Tim O'Brien

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

HOLLYWOOD ICE

Recommended

Just When You Thought You Couldn't Get Any More Sick of Barack Obama... Stephen Green
Yeah, So China Just Imploded Stephen Green
The Left Doesn’t Want You to Know This About Alex Pretti, the Man the Border Patrol Shot Matt Margolis
If Alex Pretti Listened to His Parents, He’d Still Be Alive Matt Margolis
Hey, Tim Walz, Go Frank Yourself Sarah Anderson
Is It Time to Offer Spain's Jews Asylum? Aaron Hanscom

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Did Trump Embolden Venezuela's Sleeping Giant?
Someone Is Obviously Bankrolling the Minneapolis Protests
It’s Time for Walz and Frey to De-Escalate for the Sake of Their Constituents
Advertisement