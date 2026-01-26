Washington State: Man Asks Another Man His Religion, and Then Things Get Crazy

As if the Pacific Northwest weren’t crazy enough already, a curious incident unfolded in Parkland, Washington early on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle-area KOMO News, “a man was shot and killed by deputies after a violent stabbing attack on a victim and his dog in Parkland Sunday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirms.” Yes, a man stabbed another man, but not content with that, stabbed his dog as well. And the story just gets stranger from there.

The victim was not killed. He “called 911 at 6:24 a.m., reporting that he had been stabbed by an unknown man near the S S Quickstop Grocer.” When police arrived on the scene, he told them that a man whom he did not know had come up to him out of the blue and asked him what his religion was. “The victim answered the man and said something about being a Christian, and the man then attacked and stabbed the victim and his dog before fleeing southbound on Park Ave. S.”

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his dog to an animal hospital, but the perpetrator got away: “The suspect fled behind a nearby home, and deputies reported shots fired at 8:47 a.m.” The attacker was killed. Apparently he had no identification on him, for “detectives do not know the suspect’s identity or his connection, if any, to the area or house he fled behind.” However, “the suspect was armed with multiple knives and was resisting arrest, and approached deputies before shots were fired.”

There is no available information as to the identity of the attacker, and nowadays leftists are so crazy, it could easily have been one of the blue-haired guardians of all that is good that infest the Seattle area. However, there are clues. The attacker stabbed not only the Christian, but the Christian’s dog. Islam hates dogs. According to Islamic tradition, one of Muhammad’s followers recounted that the prophet of Islam “ordered the killing of dogs and we would send men in Medina and its corners and we did not spare any dog that we did not kill, so much so that we killed the dog that accompanied the wet she-camel belonging to the people of the desert.”

Also, this is reminiscent of other incidents, including another right here in the United States, when a Muslim in Minnesota in 2016 asked mall shoppers if they were Muslim and then stabbed non-Muslims.

This kind of thing has happened many, many times in other countries. In India in April 2025, Muslims murdered at least 27 people after singling out non-Muslims from Muslims, so as to kill only non-Muslims. In Jan. 2022 in Nigeria, a man recounted that Fulani jihadis stopped him and started beating him. Then they asked him if he was Muslim or Christian; when he said he was Christian, they intensified the beating.

In Burkina Faso in Nov. 2021, Muslims asked villagers if they were Christian or Muslim, then killed the Christians. In the Philippines in Feb. 2019, Muslims murdered a man for failing to recite Qur’an verses, while releasing six others who could recite them. In Mali, Muslims screaming “Allahu akbar” took hostages, freeing those who could recite the Qur’an.

In Sept. 2013 at Nairobi’s Westgate Mall, Muslims murdered people who couldn’t answer questions about Islam. In June 2014, Muslims murdered people who could not pass an Islam quiz. In Nov. 2014, Muslims murdered 28 non-Muslims who couldn’t recite Qur’an verses. In April 2015, Muslims screaming “Allahu akbar” stormed Kenya’s Garissa University College, and only shot those who couldn’t recite from the Qur’an.

In a Bangladesh restaurant in July 2016, the jihadis spared those who could recite from the Qur’an. In July 2017 in Kenya, Muslims asked Christians to “recite Islamic dogmas” and murdered them when they couldn’t do so. In May 2018 in Belgium, a Muslim who murdered four people told a hostage that he wouldn’t harm her since she was Muslim and was observing the Ramadan fast. In Sept. 2018 in Kenya, Muslims murdered two non-Muslims for failing to recite the Qur’an. In Mozambique in June 2021, Muslims were hunting for Christians door-to-door. In 2024, Hamas spared the life of an Israeli Arab doctor after he successfully answered questions about the Qur’an and Muhammad.

Meanwhile, as far as I know, members of no other group have in modern times been asking people their religion and then shooting or stabbing those who were Christian. Only Muslims have done this. Officials in Parkland, Washington are not likely ever to take notice of any of this or to pursue it as a lead in this case, but more alert Americans should take note of yet another marvel that mass Muslim migration has brought into this green and pleasant land.

