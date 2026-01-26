More California Craziness: ‘Feminist and Queer Ecologies’ Conference

Lefty academics' pollution of minds is far more dangerous than any coal plant's air pollution. The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will be hosting a "Thinking Gender" conference apparently combining climate alarmism and radical feminism.

The UCLA Barbra Streisand Center, appropriately named after the eternally ugly and excessively leftist celebrity, hosts an annual "Thinking Gender" conference to highlight "graduate student research on women, sexuality, and gender across all disciplines and historical periods,” according to the center’s website. Naturally, such a silly conference could only consist of brainwashed pseudo-intellectuals parroting elaborate but idiotic talking points, and this year the theme is "Feminist and Queer Ecologies."

The 2026 conference's keynote speaker is Cutcha Risling Baldy, who comes from Cal Poly Humboldt. Baldy is associated with the NAS Rou Dalagurr Food Sovereignty Lab and the Traditional Ecological Knowledges Institute. And yes, I know, that all sounds like a joke, as does the conference's summary:

This year’s conference theme, “Feminist and Queer Ecologies,” explores how ecologies and environments are shaped, understood, and struggled for in relation to sex, gender, and sexuality. It simultaneously considers how scholarly and other observations and theorizations of ecological and environmental processes have yielded insights for feminist and queer theory, practice, and organizing.

All of which means absolutely nothing in reality, but the attendees will feel very superior for wasting their time and money on fantastical discussions about pure balderdash. I suppose it was inevitable that un-scientific climate alarmism and anti-scientific LGBTQ ideology would combine.

Looking up Baldy, I found that she researches "the resurgence of Indigenous Science and place-based learning," according to her Cal Poly Humboldt profile. The profile also provides the following nausea-inducing nonsense:

Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy is an Associate Professor of Native American Studies at Cal Poly Humboldt who researches Indigenous feminisms, California Indians, Environmental Justice, Traditional Ecological Knowledge and decolonization...[She led] the "Food for Indigenous Futures Project" which looks at connections between food justice, food sovereignty, mental health, and substance abuse prevention for Native American Youth. She has also helped organize several community facing events like the Northern California #LandBack Symposium, the Water Advocacy & Water Protectors Certificate Program, the Humboldt Indigenous Foods Festival, and the California Indian Conference.

If that wasn't enough, Baldy's award-winning book is We Are Dancing for You: Native Feminisms and the Revitalization of Women’s Coming-of-Age Ceremonies (Indigenous Confluences). The Amazon description babbles imbecilically about "decolonizing praxis" and "confound[ing] ethnographic depictions" while emphasizing "menstruation" and "gender." And this is what passes for scholarly research nowadays.

There is no such thing as "queer ecology," just as Baldy is not "decolonizing" anything with her ridiculous Ivory Tower research projects. But it is obvious that someone satirizing modern American academia could not come up with anything more outrageous than the silliness that academics invent themselves.

