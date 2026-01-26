Minnesota: Maybe It's Time to Sit Back and Let the Nation See the Left Destroying Itself

Good morning, fellow Eskimos. Nice to see they’ve got the AC working again. Today is Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Today is National Green Juice Day, and also National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. It’s a day set aside to honor the people who work in the Bubble Wrap factory, the people who suffer from that special kind of stress very few of us will ever suffer with: Not being able to pop any of the bubbles.

Today in History:

1802: Congress passes an act calling for a U.S. Capitol library.

1862: Lincoln issues General War Order #1, calling for a Union offensive; General George McClellan ignores the order. The President kept McClellan until after Antietam, in September of that year.

1887: Eiffel Tower construction begins.

1911: Glenn Curtiss pilots 1st successful hydroplane.

1939: Filming begins on the film adaptation of Gone with the Wind.

1957: India annexes Kashmir.

1961: "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" by Elvis Presley hits number one.

1967: Chicago Blizzard strikes with a record 23 inches of snowfall, causing 800 buses and 50,000 automobiles to be abandoned. Sounds familiar somehow.

1979: The Dukes of Hazzard premieres on CBS.

1998: President Bill Clinton says, "I want to say one thing to the American people: I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky."

Birthdays today include: Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Italian auto engineer Bindo Maserati, publisher Charles Scribner III, Jimmy Van Heusen, William Hopper, Paul Newman, DJ Allison Steele, Jean Knight, Thom Bell, Gene Siskel, Eddie Van Halen, Anita Baker, and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

* * *

Here's an interesting point from Stephen Miller this morning:

If you are surprised to see such a large volume of professional class leftists acting in psychotic fashion in response to routine immigration enforcement, remember the conduct of this same group during covid: masking babies, terrifying children, boycotting family, shuttering schools, purging dissenters, and signaling their “virtue” to in-group peers with ever more extreme, painful and draconian measures.

Indeed. Although I must say, I haven't been surprised by any of this. Watching the left for the last 50 years has jaundiced my view of them to the point where I believe nothing can be put past them.

This is by no means a grassroots effort. How do I know this? ICE is operating in all 50 states and deporting large numbers of non-citizens in every place they're operating. Where are all of the anti-ICE mobs? Not in the other 49 states, even in places like California, which has been identified as seriously fraud-ridden. I suppose those anti-ice mobs have gone where the Minnesotans complaining about their childcare centers going belly up have gone. (Poof!)



It seems worth noting that the anti-ICE riots are happening in the same jurisdiction where massive fraud involving federal tax dollars was first uncovered. Where the first efforts of the federal government to deal with such fraud took place. That’s not a coincidence. It all comes down to money. Don Surber speaks to that this morning:

Walz and Frey obstruct ICEs because illegals bring in federal money—and I am not just talking about Somalis ripping off $9 billion through fake daycares and such. For example, federal funding for schools are based on enrollment regardless if the student is a citizen or not.



Illegals enable the hospitals and state to rob Medicaid by listing them as emergency patients for sniffles and other minor ailments.



Indeed illegal aliens are a criminal class. Illegal aliens now are 4.2% of the U.S. population. They comprise 16.3% of the federal prison population. That means illegal aliens are four times as likely to commit a federal felony than citizens and others who are here legally.



On Saturday, Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino told reporters, “We need state and local help, state and local law enforcement to help us coordinate to get violent criminals off the street.



“Mayor Frey and Chief O’Hare, just a few minutes ago, did the opposite of that by omitting the fact that the suspect had a gun and magazines full of ammunition in what looks like a situation, again, where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

This means that they know they’re protecting the fraud, which also means they’re more likely to be in on the flow of cash. As much as I’d like to see these people perp -waltzed, from Walz and Ellison on down, Surber may have a point here:

President Trump needs to not take the bait because the left will devour themselves because that’s what the left does over time. They are losing favor in the public’s eye even as the mainstream media twists the facts because Minnesotans still see with their eyes—and that’s what drives the mainstream press mad.

So, too, the remainder of the country. I note that JD Vance this morning indicated that California is a problem, too. Indeed, reports I’ve seen suggest that Gavin Newsom’s California fraud makes Minnesota look like an accounting error. And as far as I'm aware, we haven't even started on that mess yet.

I admit being slightly torn here. Much as I'd like to see rapid action and the invocation of the Insurrection Act, I get the feeling there's a good deal more going on here than even the people who have been following these matters closely are aware of.



This is clearly not just a group of ticked-off teens. In Minnesota today, we have an organized left (hereafter noted as neo-Confederates, which seems to be the title they've picked up lately). That group is clearly supported by leftist state and local officials, including, it seems, law enforcement. Did you know, for example, that someone's been running the license plates of suspected ICE people through the NCIS computers, so as to dox them? Someone in local law enforcement is doing this; Someone with a cop's badge is working directly with one of the signal groups. Nobody else has access to the system.

Matt Margolis gets into all this in some detail this morning. I strongly advise reading this column of his for details nobody else is getting into.

Observe Newsmax's Cam Higby this morning, which I see Matt has linked as well:

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.



BUCKLE UP ALL WILL BE REVEALED



Each area of the city has a signal… pic.twitter.com/ATSHlCucWv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Again, and however organized these people might be, what this comes down to, as Surber indicates, is the continuing flow of federal tax dollars. Speaking for myself, I'd like to see all federal funds to Minnesota cut off. Not another dime should go in there for ANY purpose. But you know what will happen there. They'll go judge shopping and get such moves overturned. That still may be an option, we'll see.

I still think, as I said yesterday, it's time to invoke the Insurrection Act. But I can't help but think that the reason Donald Trump hasn't done so yet is at the advice and request of the FBI and Border Patrol. It seems logical they've got operations going, trying to learn what they can about these people, and who is pulling their strings.

One huge question, as an example, of what they would be investigating: All of this takes money. Who is funding these operations?

As for what's ahead, I have little doubt that another summer of rioting is in front of us. Another "Summer of Love," as they called it, the last time. That all that is happening will only heighten the awareness of the American voter. That understanding will eliminate any possibility of the Democrats mounting any kind of serious challenge come November. That, in turn, will put a limit on the kind of things we're seeing in Minnesota today.

Past that, I have no conclusions for this issue as yet. From past experience, I do know that people like the FBI have more info on these neo-Confederates than do you and I. So, perhaps this comes down to being patient and containing the problem to one area, and letting federal investigators do their jobs. Meanwhile, holding the violence we see out as an example to the American people about what drives the left. As Surber observes, they're destroying themselves.

Thought for the day: "Into each life a little snow must fall, but this is bloody ridiculous." —About half the country this morning

I'll see you tomorrow.

