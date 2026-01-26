Should Pro-Life Protesters in Minnesota Copy the Tactics of the ICE Protesters?

There’s a whole lot of Republicans who [for] whatever reason cannot find their spine, but they might find the ability to know that they’re not going to win another election as long as they live — unless they stand up for what’s right, and stand up for the rule of law, and stand up for human decency. And that’s the moment. —Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.)

Advertisement

Never win another election?!

C’mon, really? We’re gonna take electoral advice from the guy who lost a national election 448 days ago — and was so badly compromised by the Somali welfare fraud scandal, he pulled the plug on his own reelection campaign just 21 days earlier?

Hypocrisy, thy name is Walz.

But at this point, there’s more hypocrisy in Minn. than snow:

[Alex Pretti] was a city resident. It appears that he was present exercising his First Amendment rights to record law enforcement activity and also exercising his Second Amendment rights to lawfully be armed in a public space in the city. —Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara

How nice of Minn. to support the Second Amendment! Of course, it would be even nicer if Minn.’s support wasn’t conditional on ideology, because the state’s attorney general has gone on the record arguing that Minnesotans have no legal right to carry a gun at “political rallies and protests.”

Exactly two years ago — Jan. 26, 2024 — Minn. Attorney General Keith Ellison (along with 16 other AGs) filed this claim in the Ninth Circuit Court, in support of California’s gun ban in “sensitive places.”

In Ellison’s own words:

California’s designation of various locations as sensitive places — including healthcare facilities, nursing homes, public transportation, public gatherings, stadiums and arenas, parks, playgrounds and private youth centers, and places of worship — is a constitutional response to the heightened risk associated with the presence of firearms in such locations. Without the power to institute such restrictions, California and other states would be left unable effectively to prevent gun violence in crowded places, around vulnerable populations, or where individuals are exercising other constitutionally protected rights, putting the public at risk. […] Firearms may be prohibited in these locations because of the risk that violence could threaten key government functions. Similar concerns justify the prohibition on firearms in parking areas near sensitive places. […] States have similarly designated as sensitive places events involving political speech, like political rallies and protests. The same reasoning applies to areas like parks, libraries, and recreation centers in which individuals may engage in speech and political activity. Not only are these locations often targets of violence, but the mere presence of firearms (and the implicit threat they communicate) could chill individuals’ peaceful exercise of their speech rights. [emphasis added]

Advertisement

Question: If pro-life activists had brought guns to protest an abortion clinic — and disobeyed law authorities, harassed officials, blocked access, and sought to disrupt the clinic’s work — would Gov. Walz, Attorney General Ellison, and Police Chief O’Hara be steadfastly defending their First and Second Amendment rights?

(That was a rhetorical question, because the answer is a resounding NO WAY IN FRICKIN’ HELL!)

But that’s Minn. for you.

Fun fact: In 2025, pro-life activists in Minneapolis actually had to sue the city — simply to have the right to TALK to people entering abortion clinics. So, if you think Walz and company would’ve stood pat while they rioted, blocked authorities, and brandished firearms, you’re out of your cotton pickin’ mind.

Minn. is unlike any other state in the union!

In Florida, over 10,400 illegals were arrested and handed over to the federal government. In Texas, it’s over 40,000.

And nobody was rioting in the streets. Nobody was shot and killed.

Meanwhile, in Minn., it was just 878 arrests through late June. (ICE ramped up its activity over the last six weeks in the state, arresting about 3,000.)

But because Minn. chose to fight the federal government, it endangered its own citizens in ways no other state has — even though other states had far more illegals removed. There’s been more rioting, more injuries, more property damage, and more deaths.

Advertisement

Because that’s the Minn. way.

In the clever words of Minneapolis’ mayor (NSFW):

ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/1gfFC0Le6Q — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

It’s your standard left-wing PR tactic, popularized by Saul Alinsky: Whenever you lose an election, create as much turmoil, violence, and anarchy as possible — and then blame the other side for all the chaos.

[BAM! POW!] Look what you made me do to you!

The Minn. Democrats have created a new precedent, born of political convenience. The consequences, I suspect, will manifest in ways the Dems have yet to consider.

But perhaps pro-life activists are considering them right now.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.