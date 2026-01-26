Just When You Thought You Couldn't Get Any More Sick of Barack Obama...

When I wrote about Barack Obama last week, I figured I'd gotten enough Obile out of my system for the next few months. But here I am, just six days later, filled to the brim with bile for the most poisonous president since Woodrow Wilson.

Last week, I let you know — or at least reminded you — how Obama's embrace of Net Neutrality benefitted exactly one company (Netflix), which waited all of two years after Obama left office to give his production company a $40 million sweetheart deal to produce low-cost content nobody watches.

But even at ten figures, that's the kind of post-presidential that Bill and Hillary Clinton established as the Revolting New Normal almost as soon as they left office, 16 years before Obama did. Then there's Joe Biden, who somehow mysteriously became quite rich despite never having produced a good or service in the private sector.

It's distasteful, sure, but it's at least borderline legal. So they have that going for them. Which is nice, I suppose — but not such a great indicator of the socio-political health of a country that tolerates such sleaze.

On the left, they even celebrate this... stuff.

But corrupt isn't just an adjective best applied liberally to all three out of our last three Democrat presidents. It's also a verb meaning to change or debase, having evolved a bit from its original meaning, to infect or contaminate.

Debasement, gentle reader, is Obama's specialty. And he's at it again.

Obama's acid is to come down against local police before all the facts are in. Just during his time as president, incidents included the arrest of Henry Louis Gates Jr. during Obama's first year in office ("the police acted stupidy"), the death of Trayvon Martin ("if I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon"), the unrest in Ferguson, Mo., over the death of Michael Brown ("[the law] feels like it's being applied in discriminatory fashion"), and the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore ("we have seen too many instances of what appears to be police officers interacting with individuals — primarily African American, often poor — in ways that raise troubling questions").

In each case, Obama gently stoked racial division. His tone was measured, but his words were acid. He could have been a healer, the man whose election put the capstone on our decades-long record of improving civil rights and race relations. Instead, the Red Diaper Baby corrupted them.

So I had to laugh — a bitter laugh, granted — when various new outlets went with "Obama makes rare political statement," or words to that effect, when our most insidious former president put his thumb on the scale of justice again.

Rare? Recent tragic events in Minneapolis are Obama's catnip.

"The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy," Obama posted on X this weekend, adding that Pretti's death "should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault."

"Obama placed the blame for Pretti's death, along with the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in the same city, squarely on the shoulders of the ICE and Border Patrol officers involved," as the Daily Mail put it, "and with Trump administration officials who have defended them."

That's pure poison, delivered by the same slow-motion IV that's gone "drip-drip-drip" since Obama was first sworn into office. What Obama left out — how convenient! — was everything Pretti was up to before his tragic end.

Sci-fi author Larry Correia put it colorfully, as is his way: "What law abiding gun carriers DON’T DO however is f*** around with cops while armed, and if they do willfully f*** around with cops, getting arrested or shot shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone."

Larry continued, "If you provoke chaotic encounters against the same bunch of feds, day in and day out, over and over, hoping for a violent altercation, eventually you’re going to get a violent altercation."

Indeed. And that's what you don't see in the terrible videos of Pretti's death.

Or as I put it in an X exchange with Charles Gasparino, "If you're pulled over and have a CCW/firearm, be polite, keep your hands on the wheel, be polite, tell officer where your firearm is, be polite, do not reach for CCW or other papers until asked, be polite, do as instructed, be polite, put hands back on wheel, & be polite."

People who do those things don't get shot. People out there harassing the police risk getting shot every time they pull something dark-colored out of their pocket, even if it's just a phone.

Broadly speaking, there are only two kinds of tragedies — the avoidable and the inevitable. The death of Alex Pretti was tragic because it was easily avoidable. The larger tragedy is that so long as the Left's organized insurrection continues, there will inevitably be more deaths like Alex Pretti's.

And some of that blood is on the well-manicured hands of Barack Obama.

