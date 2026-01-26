VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone's Brother Totally Destroys Minn. Dems for Pushing Hate Against Law Enforcement

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone's brother, Frank, took to his Instagram account to absolutely annihilate Democrats in Minnesota for their response to President Donald Trump's operations cracking down on illegal immigration in so-called “sanctuary states.” Sly isn't the only Stallone who can knock someone's block off with a well-timed punch — metaphorically speaking. Fighting for what's right seems built into the family's blood.

In the caption of his post, Frank Stallone held nothing back, saying, “Minnesota you need to get your act together. Look at every State and City that Democrats run — they are all failing poison by corrupt politicians. These paid agitators come from out of state and distort the facts. Coming into Christian house of the lord, intimidating children? Please give me a break. This needs to stop know.”

Stallone, who is also an actor like his brother, addressed his followers in the video accompanying the post, saying, “It’s very sad to see what’s going on in Minnesota right now… Minnesota used to be a beautiful city — St. Paul and Minneapolis — it’s just falling apart. I mean these people, the instigators, the governor, the mayor, are instigating trouble and perpetuating it against law enforcement.”

Frank is right. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carry out operations all across the country without issue. So why does Minnesota see so much unrest? The blame lies squarely on the shoulders of the state's leadership, especially Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. These individuals, along with their Democratic colleagues, continue pushing false narratives that paint ICE agents as violent and racist. The mainstream media reinforces that message by reporting the news in a way that deliberately stirs protesters into a frenzy. Those in charge must take accountability for the chaos they helped create.

“My theory is this: you shouldn’t be able to get 25 feet near a federal officer or the police in a situation like this. People are taking cars and throwing frozen bottles — this could cause serious, serious damage. And if someone doesn’t get on it, I think the president might have to do the insurrection act,” he added. “Everyone’s saying, ‘Oh this and this,’ and I say, ‘You know what, if you want to protest, get a permit, get a field or a place that’s not obstructing traffic and go have at it.’ You’re allowed to do that.”

“But when they say it’s peaceful — it’s the furthest thing from peaceful,” he explained. “People are getting hurt every day. You know, if you just comply with the police and say, ‘OK, can I see your driver’s license and registration,’ that’s it. It’s happened to me a thousand times in my life — not a thousand, but a lot.”

The actor then discussed his own interactions with law enforcement, saying they have been trouble-free. “I rarely have any trouble. I show them the proper identification and that’s it. If your’e here illegally, your’e here illegally! I don’t care where you came from, I don’t care about your situation — illegal is illegal,” he told his followers.

“So, get it together or your city is going to be like Escape from New York, that movie,” Stallone concluded. “We hope no one gets hurt any more, and I feel sorry for the people of Minnesota.”

