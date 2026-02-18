Epstein, The View, and the Permanent Double Standard

Good morning! Welcome. As the camel says: Guess what day it is? It’s Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.

Today in History:

1861: Confederate President Jefferson Davis inaugurated in Montgomery, Ala.

1884: Russian police seize all copies of Leo Tolstoy's book What I Believe In.

1893: The Barnum Museum opens in Bridgeport, Conn., dedicated to the life of P. T. Barnum.

1908: First U.S. postage stamps in rolls issued.

1922: Kenesaw Mountain Landis resigns his federal judgeship to give full attention to his job as Major League Baseball Commissioner.

1930: American astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovers the dwarf planet Pluto.

1954: The first Church of Scientology is established in Los Angeles, Cali.

1968: British guitarist David Gilmour joins Pink Floyd.

Birthdays Today include: IBM CEO Thomas J. Watson; Orville "Hoppy" Jones, American bass singer and cellist (The Ink Spots, "If I Didn't Care"); footballer Jim Brown; singer Gene Pitney; Richard Karn, actor, Wilson on Home Improvement, Lou Diamond Phillips; Larry the Cable Guy; and Michael Jordan.

* * *

It’s amazing how quickly things change when one finds oneself cornered. Case in point: Back on the sixth of this month, I offered a column on Whoopi Goldberg being in the Epstein files. I even posted the receipts. Her name pops up some 21 times. From her, nothing but denial at the time, calling it a “fake list.”

When the evidence became insurmountable, that changed into this. Fox News:

"In the name of transparency," Goldberg began as she asked for the email to appear on the screen. "My name is in the files."

Funny how she didn't seem all that worried about "transparency" when she was in denial. Now that the lie is exposed, she talks about "transparency" as if it were her idea to be transparent. That's like getting out in front of an angry mob, pretending it's a parade you're leading. Now, the correct interpretation is that Anyone can be on that list, and simply being on the list doesn’t indicate guilt. President Trump, unsurprisingly, is the exception.

Trouble is, of course, being on the list means guilt is exactly the standard Goldberg and so many other leftists have been using against their nemesis, Donald John Trump. She would have you believe that the standard she applies to Trump doesn’t apply to her and her co-hosts, who also show up on that list, many times. She’s now finding out what it’s like to have a bit of information out there and have it twisted into a tool against you.

Now, the question naturally arises: Do I think Goldberg was involved with anything on the island? To be clear, no. I tend to doubt that, for reasons of my own, though admittedly my surprise would only be mild if it proved otherwise.

It does strike me, though, as very telling how she reacts to her own standards being applied to herself, and then only when the evidence made further denials impossible. Her actions in this matter are nothing short of the very living definition of hypocrisy. After months of harangue that anyone on that damned list is guilty, Goldberg and co. now uniformly claim it doesn’t mean a thing. As if we don’t remember what we’ve been pummeled with for the last several years.

And for the record, we didn't need her explanation of why her name is in the list. We all read it ourselves in the files I attached to the column of the other day.

Two points come up about the names on that list that are now out there for everyone to see. One, over 90% of them are prominent Democrats. Even Trump was a Democrat at the time most of this went down. He didn’t become the target of all this Democrat hate until he ran for President as a Republican. As I wrote just recently: "The people pushing the Epstein files as the cure for what they consider the disease of MAGA, AND who have been pushing unrestricted immigration from countries and cultures that hate us, are now the ones most exposed in the release of those files, while Trump is not."

Let’s also recall that it was Donald Trump who turned Epstein in to the police in 2006. That's now documented fact.

I have to believe that Trump knew full well what was in those files and released them all at the proper time to put the Democrats who were named on the ropes. It's clear to me the Democrats knew it as well, which is why they didn't even try to release the files during the misadministration of President Auto Pen. By releasing the files now, Trump has turned the tables on his accusers, and the resulting howling and gnashing of teeth is nothing short of glorious to behold.

It’s been an interesting few months. We are now at a point where Democrats are defending people on the Epstein list; corruption, murderers, massive fraud, and child rapists in Minnesota and elsewhere; as well as Islamic Extremism, à la Iranian Mullahs; and drug lords like Maduro and the people in his drug-running boats.

It appears that I'm not going to have a shortage of things to write about for the foreseeable future. It also appears that the Democrats have dug the hole deep enough that they'll never get themselves out of it before the midterms.

