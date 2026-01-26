Kanye West Concedes Mental and Moral Collapse in Antisemitism Apology

Popular rap artist Kanye West, now known as Ye, bought a full-page ad in the New York Times in which he wrote an apology for the antisemitic statements he made in the recent past. If conservatives behaved anything like the radical left—and we don’t—many would dismiss this apology as meaningless, because the liberal worldview leaves no room for mercy, forgiveness, or moral transformation. How many times have celebrities or professional athletes said something that triggered cancellation by the left, begged for forgiveness, and then watched it get denied as “not being enough”?

The progressive religion centers on a works-based system of redemption. But because it is a man-made faith, the catch is that no amount of works ever suffices to earn forgiveness in their eyes. The left permanently brands victims of cancel culture as bad people, an image they can never escape. The left-wing mob holds every sin over their heads until Armageddon.

West, 48, said his wild, erratic, and offensive comments stemmed from mental health problems related to an injury he sustained more than 20 years ago. In his apology, the rapper admitted that he lost touch with reality.

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem,” West said of his manic episodes in the advertisement titled To Those I’ve Hurt. “I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.”

In recent years, Ye made numerous statements on social media and in interviews praising infamous—and evil—Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler while also attacking Jewish people. During that period, he sold merchandise promoting antisemitic views, culminating in a single he released in May 2025 titled “Heil Hitler.” Our current era has become so insane and backwards that we now have black Nazis. This is an oxymoron, a contradiction that should not exist. Granted, nobody should be a Nazi, but because Nazism has become synonymous with racism against black people, it remains bizarre to see someone like West embrace that ideology.

West even appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast in 2022, where he said, “Every human being has something of value that they bring to the table, especially Hitler.” He then added that the Nazis “did good things too,” and said, “We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

The rapper also made several disturbing antisemitic statements online, including one in which he said he wanted to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” before adding that his children could learn “financial engineering” in Jewish schools. He later blamed all of his problems—including the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian—on “Jewish Zionists.”

In the one-page ad, Ye described what went through his mind during his rants, writing, “You don’t think you’re sick,” adding that it feels as though “everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely. Once people label you as ‘crazy,’ you feel as if you cannot contribute anything meaningful to the world.”

He continued, “The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help. It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, and unstoppable.” The rapper then explained that during what he called his “fractured state,” he “gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it.”

“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments—many of which I still cannot recall—that lead to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and I am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” the ad continued.

Ye also apologized to the black community, calling it “unquestionably the foundation of who I am,” and adding, “I am sorry to have let you down. I love us.”

The apology concluded with Ye thanking his current bride, Bianca Censori, for standing by his side and asking fans and the public to show patience as he recovers from his breakdown.

“I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home,” Ye concluded.

