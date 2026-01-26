Trump Sends Tom Homan to Minnesota

Amid continuing violent insurrection in Minneapolis, where local police and state authorities are siding with anti-ICE rioters, Donald Trump is sending his border czar to oversee operations personally.

Border Patrol shot an armed and violent protestor, Alex Pretti, as he feloniously clashed with them during an operation to arrest a criminal illegal alien. Since then, the property destruction and assaults on federal immigration officers escalated, while Minnesota and Minneapolis authorities refused to do anything to enforce the rule of law. Gov. Tim Walz deployed the National Guard but apparently mainly to hand out goodies to violent protesters. So Donald Trump is taking action.

Portland, Ore. (Jan. 24) —Violent far-left rioters tried pulling off the protective plywood on the ICE facility to smash up the building. The plywood was put up last year after Antifa & far-left extremists severely damaged the facility. Video by @oceanplot:pic.twitter.com/imbWV6cbS5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 26, 2026

Trump posted his announcement on Truth Social Monday morning. “I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me,” the president wrote briefly.

He then turned to a separate but connected issue from Minnesota, one of the reasons that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is there in force. “Separately, a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets,” Trump said.

Minneapolis (Jan. 25)— Tim Walz deployed the National Guard to give out food & drink to support the group of far-left, open-border radicals outside the federal building. At night, people allied with the group riot & hurl projectiles. Vid by @anthonycabassa:pic.twitter.com/lIW9I0M6TQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 25, 2026

He called out one Democrat politician in particular from Minnesota, apparently connected to the fraud scandal. “Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan [sic] Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump ended.

Omar is under investigation, but she is not the only one. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) referred Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Department of Justice for criminal charges, after hearing testimony during a congressional hearing that the two Minnesota Democrats knew about the evidence of mass Somali fraud in their state and deliberately ignored or covered up for it.

Minnesota authorities are showing the same desire to encourage criminal behavior with the anti-ICE riots. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara claimed that, in the wake of Pretti’s death, it made no difference whether shooting him was justified or not, and of course, the protests should continue.

“And I think the greater issue is, even if there is an investigation that ultimately proves that at the time of the shooting it was legally justified, I don’t think that even matters at this point, because there just — there is so much outrage and concern around what is happening in the city.…People have had enough!” O’Hara ranted. And that is why there is violence against federal immigration officers in Minneapolis, because even the police chief is on the side of the criminals.

Pray for the safety of Tom Homan and all the ICE and Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis. One of the officers lost his finger after a protester bit it off, and it is obvious that other protesters are out for murder.

