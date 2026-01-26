Melania Trump Steals the Spotlight With Star-Studded White House Film Screening

First Lady Melania Trump hosted a star-studded private screening of her new documentary film, Melania, at the White House over the weekend. The film will debut in theaters at the end of January for a few weeks before moving to Amazon Prime, where viewers can stream it at home. The documentary follows the first lady as she plans the inauguration of her husband, President Donald Trump, at the start of his second term in office.

Hopefully, this behind-the-scenes look at the first family will help people see that they are regular individuals like everyone else, dispelling many of the vile rumors that hateful left-wing media outlets have pushed in their efforts to convince the public that they are evil, twisted authoritarians out of touch with average Americans. In truth, the vast majority of Americans view Trump and his family as relatable and approachable.

The president has taken full advantage of this strength during campaign season, despite being a billionaire. He understands the struggles of the common man, speaks like one of them, and actually listens when they share concerns about the country’s future. If Democrats took the time to do the same—crafting policies that are less radical and actually address the worries of everyday people—they likely wouldn’t be imploding so badly right now.

Melania, along with her exclusive senior advisor and agent Marc Beckman, crafted a deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Beckman recently spoke with Fox News and revealed that the screening brought together individuals connected to the film, along with others tied to the first lady’s career in various capacities. Commenting on the guest list, Beckman—who also produced the documentary—referred to attendees as “cultural iconoclasts.”

“They were people from all walks of life, people from design, people from sports,” the first lady’s advisor said. “We had royalty, people from business like big tech CEOs, as well as finance and beyond. It was really such an interesting group of people who came together — all reflective of her personality and her brand.”

According to Beckman, each guest identified a favorite moment in the film, which he said reflected their personal passions. “For example, those in the creative industries tended to love the fashion components. Those who were more conservative-minded loved the special moments when the president appeared behind the scenes,” he explained.

Beckman added, “We’re releasing it in movie theaters to deliver a very rich, stylized cinematic experience with an incredible sonic component. It’s very unique in that way.”

The 104-minute film chronicles Melania’s life leading up to her husband’s inauguration, beginning at her home in Trump Tower in New York City and continuing to the couple’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, along with footage from the White House. Hosts also gave each guest a copy of the first lady’s memoir, which served as the foundation for the film.

“President Trump, along with the couple’s son Barron, sat with guests that included Jeff Bezos, Erika Kirk, princes of Saudi Arabia, designer Peter Arnell, Mike Tyson, Tim Cook, Tony Robbins, and many other notable figures, sources familiar with the event confirmed,” Fox reported.

