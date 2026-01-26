Minnesota Insurrection: A Special Forces Operator Has Seen This 'From Anbar to Helmand'

"I’ve seen organized resistance up close," special forces veteran Eric Schwalm posted on Sunday, and "from Anbar to Helmand, the pattern is familiar: spotters, cutouts, dead drops (or modern equivalents), disciplined comms, role specialization, and a willingness to absorb casualties while bleeding the stronger force slowly."

"What’s unfolding in Minneapolis right now isn’t 'protest',” he continued. "It’s low-level insurgency infrastructure, built by people who’ve clearly studied the playbook."

"This isn’t spontaneous outrage. This is C2 (command and control) with redundancy, OPSEC hygiene, and task organization that would make a SF team sergeant nod in recognition. Replace 'ICE agents' with 'occupying coalition forces' and the structure maps almost 1:1 to early-stage urban cells we hunted in the mid-2000s."

Schwalm also noted that "the most sobering part" is that what he's seen in Minneapolis isn't just a note-for-note replay of what he fought a war against in the Middle East; "It’s domestic."

More:

Funded, trained (somewhere), and directed by people who live in the same country they’re trying to paralyze law enforcement in. When your own citizens build and operate this level of parallel intelligence and rapid-response network against federal officers—complete with doxxing, vehicle pursuits, and harassment that’s already turned lethal—you’re no longer dealing with civil disobedience. You’re facing a distributed resistance that’s learned the lessons of successful insurgencies: stay below the kinetic threshold most of the time, force over-reaction when possible, maintain popular support through narrative, and never present a single center of gravity.

He concluded that "history shows these things don’t de-escalate on their own once the infrastructure exists and the cadre believe they’re winning the information war."

You can read Schwalm's entire post here, and I highly recommend that you do.

Democrats, of course, want people to believe that this well-organized (and well-funded) insurrection is part of widespread opposition to ICE, border enforcement, and the Bad Orange Man. But in truth, according to Kevin Bass, nearly two-thirds of all confrontations with ICE occur in just nine of America’s 3,134 counties and their equivalents in states like Louisiana. That's less than one-third of one percent, for those keeping score at home.

Bass's thread begins right here:

I am horrified. I cannot believe it.



I analyzed public databases and media reporting on violent confrontations with ICE over the past year.



Just 9 counties accounted for TWO-THIRDS of violent confrontations with ICE in America.



This is twice all violent confrontations in the… pic.twitter.com/PuQuntgtGF — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) January 26, 2026

You can probably guess what all nine counties have in common.

If you guessed, "Each county is dominated by a big blue city with a Democrat mayor," you win. In order of worst to somewhat less worse, the cities are commie Brandon Johnson's Chicago, followed by Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Portland, Ore., San Francisco, Seattle, Newark, N.J., and Denver.

Minneapolis is really punching above its weight. Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey must be so proud.

Bass posted his methodology here so that anyone can double-check his work.

As I quipped on Instapundit yesterday, there is no widespread opposition. There is an organized Democrat resistance to lawful federal authority, complete with willing martyrs.

We've been down this road before, and it doesn't end well for anybody — but particularly not for the insurrectionists.

