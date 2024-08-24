Stories You May Have Missed This Week: DNC Unhinged

Well, we made it through the Democratic National Convention, and that wasn't even the most interesting thing to happen this week! Sure, Kamala was coronated as the Democrats' presidential nominee despite not having received a single vote, but the oxygen was sucked out of her big night when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump!

Advertisement

It was quite an interesting week, to say the least! So, without further ado, here are the key stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

CHANGE WE CAN BELIEVE IN: It's a whole new race again.

HOAX: Team Kamala's Beyoncé hoax was all about boosting ratings.

FREEDOM: Democrats keep using that word, but they don't know what it means.

THE STAR: This weirdo is the unsung hero of the DNC.

NOT FUNNY: Buzzfeed mocks Trump for using bulletproof glass.

DEM CONVENTION LOWLIGHTS

The 2024 Democratic National Convention took place this week. Here are the lowlights of our coverage.

RAPIST ON DISPLAY: Former President Bill Clinton addresses the convention.

EPIC BACKFIRE: Trump's odds of winning in the political betting markets surge during the convention.

SATIRE?: Check out this unhinged weirdo at the DNC.

MESSAGE FAIL: Democrats blame Trump even though they're the ones in power.

OH HONEY: AOC clearly isn't ready for primetime.

OUT TO PASTURE: Joe Biden was pushed out of primetime in final insult.

YOU GET A RECEIPT! AND YOU GET A RECEIPT: Trump humiliates Oprah after she endorses Kamala.

Advertisement

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

STEPHEN GREEN: Untested. Unprepared. Ready to Do As She’s Told on Day One

SCOTT PINSKER: The PR Value of the RFK Jr. Endorsement

STEPHEN KRUISER: If What the Dems Are Peddling Is Joyful, I'd Like a Lot Less of It in My Life

ROBERT SPENCER: Hey, What’s This Garbage That Starts Off the Democratic Party Platform?

CHRIS QUEEN: Is the Shroud of Turin Real or Fake? New Research May Shed Light on Its Authenticity

LINCOLN BROWN: Everyone Gets to Caucus at the DNC Convention…Well, Almost Everyone

VIP

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members. Want to join the cool kids and help support conservative media? You can do so by subscribing here.

THE ABORTION PARTY: Democrats should just rebrand themselves already.

AFGHAN WOMEN: Things just got even worse for them.

THE BORDER: Trump makes another visit.

POLITICAL BETTING MARKETS: There's a reason you should pay attention to them.

DOUBLE STANDARDS: The Democrats have many.

Advertisement

BORDER CHILDREN: 300,000 have gone missing under Harris-Biden.

SHOWERING PRAISE: Ashley Biden nearly gives the game away at DNC!

DEMOCRAT CIVIL WAR WATCH

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

HE LOVES THE SNUB: Joe Biden leaves DNC for California, missing Obama, Kamala speeches.

SHE LOVES THE SNUB: Kamala's absence from the convention on night two was telling.

SERVE IT COLD, JOE: Joe Biden licks his wounds, but revenge is coming.

CARTOON

Have you noticed the way Joe Biden is trying to compete with Trump post-assassination attempt?

For more Margolis & Cox cartoons, click here.