It's a Whole New Race (Again)

Just over a month ago, the Republican National Convention ended. It was a huge success. Donald Trump had survived an assassination attempt the weekend before, and Joe Biden was under tremendous pressure from his party to drop out. Trump's lead in the polls was expanding, and typically reliable blue states were suddenly in play.

Then Biden finally left the race, and everything changed. Democrats promptly rallied behind Kamala Harris. We suddenly had a whole new race. A jolt of enthusiasm put her marginally ahead in the polling averages as she headed into her convention.

Then Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign, backed Trump, and utterly destroyed the Democrat Party in the process, noting that he had "left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values" that he grew up with.

"It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Ag, and Big Money," he said. "When it abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an independent."

Kennedy is not just any politician; he carries the weight of the Kennedy name — a family emblematic of Democratic values. His father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were legendary figures whose careers embodied the principles of the old Democratic Party.

"My father and my uncle were always conscious of America's image abroad because of our nation's role as the template for democracy, a role model for democratic processes, and the leader of the free world," Kennedy said. "Instead of showing us her substance and character, the DNC and its media organs engineered a surge of popularity for Vice President Harris based upon, well, nothing. No policies, no interviews, no debates—only smoke and mirrors, and balloons—in a highly produced Chicago circus."

Kennedy even blasted the Democrats for defining themselves by their Trump hate.

"There in Chicago, a string of democratic speakers mentioned Donald Trump 147 times just on the first day," he pointed out. "Who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate? In contrast, at the RNC convention, President Biden was mentioned only twice in four days."

RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump is the latest twist in an election that has become defined by surprise developments. This is a significant political statement that the Democrat establishment cannot ignore. As someone with deep Democratic roots and a history of advocating for the party’s principles, his shift in support signals potential dissatisfaction with the current Democratic leadership and could inspire more disaffected Democrat voters who aren't happy with how radical their party has become to feel that they can support Trump.

Democrats are, of course, dismissing the impact of RFK Jr.'s suspending his campaign, but I have a feeling that, in private, they are panicking.