Rob Schneider Endorses Trump, Urges Fellow RFK Jr. Supporters to Do the Same

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider, who endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this year, has now thrown his support behind Donald Trump. The announcement comes ahead of Kennedy's planned press conference on Friday afternoon, in which he is widely expected to drop out of the race and potentially endorse Trump himself.

In this endorsement, which he posted to X, Schneider addressed fellow supporters of Robert Kennedy Jr. and American citizens, criticizing the Democratic Party for running on hatred of Donald Trump rather than on policies that improve Americans’ lives.

And they are hoping that YOU will HATE him so much that you will forget about the Democrat’s FOREVER WARS that are pushing the world closer to World War III, they are hoping that you forget about your grocery bills being 26% higher since Biden/Harris took office. The Democrats are hoping that you FORGET all the CENSORSHIP that the Biden/Harris regime did, working with TECH companies to silence Scientists, Doctors and Academics and ANYONE who dared question their Tyrannical COVID POLICIES, VIOLATING THE FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS OF ALL AMERICANS, FIRING FEDERAL WORKERS, DOCTORS AND NURSES who refused to get an experimental vaccine, FORCING TWO YEAR OLD BABIES TO WEAR MASKS, CLOSING SCHOOLS AND SMALL BUSINESSES, while allowing BIG BUSINESSES to MAKE BILLIONS in profits, putting GIRLS AND WOMEN AT RISK BY ALLOWING NARCISSISTIC MEN TO INVADE THEIR SAFE SPACES AND SPORTS, putting PORNOGRAPHY BOOKS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, pushing the GENDER MADNESS OF CHILD MUTILATION SURGERIES and CHILD STERILIZATION CASTRATION DRUGS (PUBERTY BLOCKERS), REMOVING AMERICA’S ENERGY INDEPENDENCE and once again making our Nation captive to FOREIGN OIL, OPENING OUR BORDER allowing 11 MILLION ILLEGAL NON-CITIZENS INTO OUR COUNTRY, CAUSING MISERY, DEATH AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING, FLOODING OUR CITIES WITH MIGRANTS AND DEATH CAUSING FENTANYL, ILLEGALS FLOWN TO DIFFERENT STATES all being PAID BY U.S. TAXPAYERS.

Schneider continued by pointing out that Democrats vilify Trump by calling him "Hitler" and by calling his supporters "MAGATS" and "deplorables," which, he notes, incited hatred and even led to the attempted assassination of Trump last month.

He also called out Democrats for claiming to be "saving democracy" when they are actually undermining it by dismissing the 14 million primary voters who chose Biden, pushing out a duly elected president, and installing a new candidate who avoids press scrutiny. "YES, the Democrats are hoping that you HATE TRUMP more than YOU LOVE YOUR COUNTRY AND YOUR FREE SPEECH, YOUR CHILDREN’S EDUCATION AND SAFETY AND YOUR FREEDOMS," he wrote.

"Robert Kennedy Jr. supporting President Trump is plainly this," he wrote. "A REJECTION OF THE AUTHORITARIAN AND SERIAL UNDEMOCRATIC ACTIONS OF THE DEMOCRAT MACHINE."

Schneider concluded, "As a fellow American Citizen and Robert Kennedy Jr. supporter, I hope that you will OPPOSE TYRANNY and join us and VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!"

Trump is holding a rally in Arizona on Friday afternoon, and the campaign teased that a special guest would be joining him.

