The DNC ‘Special Guest’ Rumor Turned out to Be a Con Job for Ratings

Social media was abuzz Thursday after rumors circulated that a "special guest" would appear on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

It turns out it was all a con job, likely designed to maximize viewership for Kamala's big night.

Chances are, it worked. Speculation quickly centered on Taylor Swift, and fans were even tracking her plane to see if she would be in the area. Disgraced former CNN host Don Lemon tried to appear relevant by claiming that sources told him either George W. Bush, Beyoncé, or Taylor Swift would be the "special guest."

BREAKING🚨: Former CNN host Don Lemon says sources have told him George Bush could be speaking at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/UpjHq5uFxb — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) August 22, 2024

It really made no sense that George W. Bush would appear, and a DNC insider told Deadline that while Swift is beloved, her presence would overshadow Harris’s acceptance speech, which wouldn’t benefit the campaign.

Suddenly, Beyoncé became the most likely "special guest" to make an appearance, and TMZ even "confirmed" it.

Beyoncé is in Chicago, and getting ready to pop out for Kamala Harris on the final night of the Democratic National Convention ... TMZ has learned. Multiple sources in the know tell us Queen Bey will be the big surprise performer as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party's nomination to run for president. As you'd expect, Beyoncé's appearance is a huge deal, not only for Harris and the Party but in Chicago as well. We're told Chicago PD is on high alert as it's involved in security for Beyoncé at the United Center arena.

However, a representative for Beyoncé shot down the rumor later in the evening.

"Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there," the representative told The Hollywood Reporter. "The report of a performance is untrue."

So, who was the special guest? It was Kamala Harris.

CNN: "There was anticipation here and elsewhere that there may be a special guest. I am told by Democrats that Kamala Harris was their special guest."



Lmfao 😂pic.twitter.com/INQkcw2ezJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2024

So, it looks like the nation was conned in a desperate attempt to draw more viewers.

Sad.