CNN Contributor Drops Major Truth Bomb About the DNC's Messaging

If you've been watching the Democratic National Convention this week, one theme stands out above all others: hatred of Donald Trump.

When it comes to the issues that matter to people, the Democratic Party is curiously silent — so much so that a Democratic Chicago Councilman even blasted the DNC for not talking about the issues.

Ironically, the Democrats seem to want to blame Trump for all of the problems in this country. And CNN contributor Scott Jennings brutally called them out for it Tuesday evening.

"Yes, they say things that are exaggerations, they do say things about Trump and the Republicans that are outright lies, but the convention is working for Harris, at least as of today," he said. "The gap that I still see in all these speeches, as good as they were, is that she's in the White House right now."

Jennings continued:

Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years. And for all of the talk about division and the problems in the country and people are hurting, Democrats have mostly controlled this country. Trump had it for four. The Obamas and Biden had it for the rest of the time. And somehow, it's still all Trump's fault, and somehow she hasn't been at the center of it. So to me, that's still the glaring hole in this campaign that hasn't yet been solved at the convention. How do you explain all of the problems that will be solved by the person who is currently in there for the last three and a half years who is supposed to already be working on solving it?

But perhaps the best part is the way that the rest of the panel, obviously all Democrats, sat and watched, almost shellshocked, because they knew that Jennings was absolutely right.

To build upon Jennings' point, The Biden-Harris White House has long claimed to have righted the ship since taking office. It claimed that it got the economy back on track and that it restored respect for the United States on the world stage. The White House essentially declared victory over Trumpism, yet what does it have to show for it? According to recent polls, an overwhelming majority of voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction under Biden-Harris.

Adding to this point, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke at the convention on Tuesday night and claimed that Trump is “the man who left our country a total mess" while Harris is "the woman who has spent four years cleaning it up."

If she cleaned it up, why isn't she campaigning on that message? Instead, she's claiming that she will fix all these problems that still exist. Remember, when Biden and Harris took office, they had majorities in the House and Senate. They didn't clean up any messes from Trump; they made their own messes, and Kamala now claims that she'll fix them. It doesn't make any sense.