Untested. Unprepared. Ready to Do As She’s Told on Day One

At long last, on Wednesday the world got to read Kamala "The Cypher™" Harris's policy page but there's just one catch — it was published by the Donald Trump campaign.

Kamala2024Policies attempts to fill in the blanks of Harris' nearly content-free run at the White House. The page leads with "Her Dangerous Policies Are Nothing to Laugh At," accompanied by the inevitable photo collage of Harris doing just that. Below are nine expandable bullet points detailing Harris' record of "Fighting to Set Murderers Free" to her 2019 promise to "Eliminate Private Health Insurance."

Sure, it's just one web page with nine bullet points, but one web page with just nine bullet points is still one web page and nine bullet points more than The Cypher™ has revealed as to what she would do if elected president.

Harris has spent just as much time running away from her record as she's spent running for president. She's even spent a little time having campaign surrogates run away from her more recent policy proposals for her.

Remember taxing unrealized capital gains? The Harris campaign indicated this week that it supports "the tax increases put forth in Biden’s most recent budget proposal, which came out in March" and includes economy-busting, wealth-destroying taxes on capital gains.

The Cypher™ herself, however, hasn't said anything.

Remember last week's price controls?

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) helped her back off that ledge on "The Hill Sunday."

“I think this is basically a statement of vision at this point,” Moulton said. “I mean, she’s building the plane as she flies it right now, jumping into this campaign so late.”

She did not jump into the campaign late. Harris has been running for president — not very well, granted — since 2019. And yet The Cypher™ has chosen staged photo-ops showing off her "vibes" and "joy" over any serious discussion about what she would do.

But the Democrat hive mind knows exactly what Harris would do as president: anything the hive mind wants. More taxes? More DEI? More regulation? More Green New Deal? More Woke? More support for terrorists in Gaza and Iran?

Let's go crazy!

why does seemingly every Kamala spokesman brag out loud that they can’t let the public know who they really are before the election https://t.co/5W2GGs7vnI — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) August 21, 2024

Harris is the only presidential candidate since Gerald Ford who has never faced a single presidential primary vote and who, also like Ford, is effectively an incumbent despite never having been elected president.

She is untested and unprepared for office — and deeply unserious, too.

Harris ought to remind you of Robert Redford's "The Candidate." Redford's character, Bill McCay, was the "too liberal, too perfect" senate candidate who was picked to lose. But running more on charisma and a puckish anti-establishment attitude, McCay ends up winning. But he was like the dog that finally caught the car.

"What do we do now?" he said at the end of the movie.

That's Kamala Harris. But we know the answer to her question.

She'll do whatever she's told.

