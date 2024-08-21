Buzzfeed Laughs at Trump Using Bulletproof Glass After Assassination Attempt

First off, I am surprised Buzzfeed is still a thing.

Second, as Michael Knowles put it, this is just further proof that people on the left legitimately want people on the right dead:

'HAHA! Trump Almost Got Murdered! LOL!' —@buzzfeed



These people want us dead. pic.twitter.com/sIDvNqBxet — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 21, 2024

So what article did this digital leftwing rag publish?

Basically, former President Donald Trump announced he was going to speak from behind bulletproof glass at outdoor rallies after he was nearly killed by a shooter in Butler, Pa., last month. An old picture of him speaking behind a glass partition at a Fourth of July event in 2019 has since become a meme, partly because of his expression and the very dirty glass in the picture.

On its own, this is not the worst thing leftists have done lately. Memes are immune to political correctness and people's sensitivity, and by definition, they are very much influenced by the moment at which they first catch on. A bit of digging suggested the X account AF Post's coverage of the announcement used this particular picture, which made it go viral.

And quite frankly, the jokes people are making about it are harmless and sometimes genuinely amusing, like this:

The scorpion lollipop I bought in Arizona pic.twitter.com/PBrz4dJyab — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) August 19, 2024

how i feel looking out the car window on a rainy day pic.twitter.com/iVqXkAz3jo — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) August 19, 2024

He looks like a bearded dragon that is usually allowed to roam around the house but can’t today because relatives with a small child are visiting https://t.co/tQl04XlQHH — Fred Delicious 🍆 (@Fred_Delicious) August 17, 2024

But naturally, someone had to make the meme about advancing gun control:

Still, the way Buzzfeed framed it can very much come off as them laughing at Trump having to use bulletproof glass because he almost died. You know for a fact that if this were Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or Tim Walz who had been shot, they would be the same people calling conservatives callous and insensitive for making memes about an equally meme-worthy picture of one of them behind a similar screen.

Weirdly, the day after Buzzfeed wrote that article (meaning today), Trump stepped out from behind that same glass to attend to a lady who had fainted in the stands during his outdoor rally in Asheboro, North Carolina:

BREAKING: A woman just fainted in the stands at the Trump rally, and Trump walked out from behind the protective glass to make sure she was ok



He gave her a hug as EMTs brought her out pic.twitter.com/xmdvjeU9hn — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 21, 2024

The weirdness comes from how close the birth of the glass meme is to Trump's compassionate act. It's almost as if fate decided people laughing at Trump for having to use bulletproof glass should be discredited by something happening that caused him to step from behind it — and made him look like the more decent person.

I am not saying this as a Trump sycophant or someone who genuinely believes the event was a deliberate act of fate; I'm simply highlighting the irony of it happening.

Besides, the left has been a lot nastier than this. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) just recently suggested that someone in Sen. J.D. Vance's (R-Ohio) family should be raped and impregnated, seemingly as a punishment for his pro-life views.

