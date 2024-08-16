Best. Scandal. Ever.

I believe it's perfectly fair to describe Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) as a "baddie," a term we young folks often use. It's worth noting that Luna had a brief stint in modeling about ten years ago, long before her political career took off.

And yes, she did do swimsuit stuff.

One brief video of her from 2016 modeling a "Make America Great Again" one-piece swimsuit has been generating controversy for some incomprehensible reason.

People are saying Anna Paulina Luna shouldn't be in Congress because of this video.

pic.twitter.com/wK9wGv6q5F — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 15, 2024

Frankly, I fail to see any issue here, and I'm sure some of our male readers are equally perplexed.

Luna isn't apologizing for knowing that she can turn heads on X, taking a moment to rightfully mock the people clutching pearls about a hot woman in a swimsuit being the same ones who can't even define what a woman is.

I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman. #MAGA — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 14, 2024

I have a confession to make since the TikTok Democrats are onto me : I wear bikinis to the beach and mineral sunscreen. — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 14, 2024

There are better to do with your time than digging up modeling photos of me from almost a decade ago. The left is attempting to make this a thing yet can’t define a woman. Very low IQ behavior. Get over it. pic.twitter.com/4duHnTYgmG — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 14, 2024

I would have thrown in something about leftists being the same sort of people supporting men in skimpier outfits than that performing for children as drag queens, but her point still stands.

After all, Luna had also posed for Maxim and Sports Illustrated, and you can find those by doing a bit of digging (you're welcome in advance).

Anyway, Luna has seen expressions of solidarity from other conservative women, including Florida State House Rep. Michelle Salzman (R-1st District), who posted this little number:

I support @realannapaulina In Florida we wear bikinis! I may just be a panhandle girl, but I can be conservative, intelligent, beautiful ~ AND serve my community. #Florida #girlpower #freedom pic.twitter.com/0m9P6osjYr — Michelle Salzman (@michellesalzman) August 16, 2024

Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) wife, Ginger also posted this picture of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) when Boebert issued a statement of support, which also revealed that the Colorado congresswoman has some ink from her hip to her ribcage (I personally am not one for tattoos, but that is a matter of preference):

We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren 👙 https://t.co/QZAc7fmmkA pic.twitter.com/OHlAtnmsdE — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) August 15, 2024

As others have pointed out, the side trying to make this a bigger deal than it actually is (or somehow make it into a bad thing) also promotes body and sex positivity. The corollary, however, is that the "positivity" they promote is legitimately vulgar and unhealthy, and I would add that this mountain from a molehill is likely driven by insecurity on the part of the left.

It has been proven that people on the right are better-looking on average than people on the left, so when these good-looking conservative women are flaunting what they've got, even if it's fairly tame compared to the average pride parade or drag show, well, we can't have that, can we?

