Democrat Wishes Rape on JD Vance's Family

During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday, Andy Beshear, the Democratic governor of Kentucky, effectively wished that someone in JD Vance's family be raped and get pregnant.

Advertisement

"So Americans already, for the most part, agree that abortion should be available, but now they're seeing the ramifications of the overturning of Roe, which should be pretty inspiring come Election Day," Mika Brzezinski began. "And then on the right, governor, you have — you have Republican candidates and Republicans talking about babies being aborted at nine months."

"Can you even make sense of their argument?" Brzezinksi asked Beshear. "Because half of it's not even true," she claimed without evidence.

"It's just fear tactics, and it's just lying to people," Beshear claimed. "I mean, think about what some people have had to go through because of these laws. I mean, JD Vance calls pregnancy resulting from rape inconvenient," he continued, taking three-year-old comments of Vance's grossly out of context. "Like, inconvenience is traffic. I mean, it is—make him go through this."

DISGUSTING: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wishes for a member of JD Vance's family to become pregnant due to rape.



"Make him go through this." pic.twitter.com/y9e82YEfHe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Vance was justifiably disgusted by the comment.

"What the hell is this?" Vance asked in a post on X. "Why is [Andy Beshear] wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!? What a disgusting person."

Beshear's comments were shocking, but unfortunately, they reflect a troubling trend within today's Democratic Party. We've watched the party evolve from weaponizing accusations of sexual harassment and rape during the #MeToo movement to now justifying and covering up these heinous acts when it serves their political agenda.

Advertisement

Related: Democrat Civil War Watch: Biden's Revenge Is Coming



In 2020, the Democratic Party turned a blind eye to Joe Biden’s well-documented history of engaging in sexual misconduct with young women and his grossly inappropriate comments and actions with young girls — some of which has video or photographic evidence. Joe Biden was even credibly accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade.

Even Kamala Harris said she believed Joe Biden's accusers.

In 2020, Reade accused the Democratic Party of enabling sexual predators, and she was right. The Democratic Party doesn't just protect powerful Democrats accused of sexual misconduct.

In 2021, a ninth-grade girl was raped in the girls’ restroom in Virginia’s Loudoun County, and the school board tried to cover it up because the assailant was a gender-fluid boy wearing a skirt. That same year, a Los Angeles spa made headlines when a man entered a women’s changing area and exposed himself to the women and young girls there — protected by California law. Why? Because woke California equates “gender identity” with biological sex. The man was later revealed to be a serial sex offender.

In 2022, a man claiming to be transgender was incarcerated in a women’s prison in New Jersey, where he impregnated two female inmates. Predators who claim to be women have even successfully sued to be placed in women’s prisons.

Advertisement

This is what the Democratic Party has become. On issues like abortion and transgender ideology, Democrats have shifted from condemning rape as a heinous crime to treating it as something tolerable, if not outright acceptable.

Of course, this article is telling you the harsh truth, the very truth that Big Tech censors don't want you to know about. That means that this article is likely going to get demonetized—which threatens our ability to operate. You can help us survive this censorship by becoming a PJ Media VIP member today.