Everyone Gets to Caucus at the DNC Convention…Well, Almost Everyone

I admit it: I have not watched one nanosecond of the Democratic Convention. I have high blood pressure, and frankly, I don't need the aggravation. I have, however, been keeping tabs on it through PJ Media and other various news outlets, and by all indications, it is turning out to be a colossal failure, which will no doubt be trumpeted as the greatest meeting of the minds since the Big Bang and a monument to sound, sober, forward-thinking politics.

Advertisement

I'll give you a second to stop gagging on your lunch.

An X user got hold of the schedule for Tuesday's fun and games slated for the convention. Specifically, they found a list of the morning caucuses. From 9:30 to 11:30, the following caucuses were scheduled to be in session:

The Black Caucus Meeting

The Hispanic Caucus Meeting

The AAPI Caucus Meeting

The Native American Caucus Meeting

The Ethnic Council Meeting

This is tomorrow morning's schedule at the DNC.



Constituents will be separated by race.



Democrats love segregation. pic.twitter.com/JukvRqHCYq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2024

The author accuses the Democrats of being segregationists. Since the caucuses are separated by race, there is a case to be made for that. But my guess is that is what the Ethnic Council Meeting is for. Maybe no one at the convention knows how to spell "intersectional." That's a pretty long word that is not an acronym. I did not see an LGBTQIAFYKSOBJDCNP caucus meeting, but I'll bet real money there is one. I'm curious about the time of the Jewish Caucus Meeting. That is probably being held in another state via Zoom for safety reasons. And, dare I say it? Is there a caucus for white people? I'm asking for a friend.

X users were quick to pick up on the fact that the Party of Unity was sorting people into racial classifications and to opine. Responses included:

Advertisement

I thought there was going to be unity. 🤔

Where’s the white people? The Jews? The Christians?

Oh, I see we are going back to segregation times… lmaooooo so backwards

I don't see a line item about being disrupted by over 30k international antifa. Any idea when that's scheduled?

The left always shows us who the real racists are.. and it's ALWAYS them!

So, where do the white constituents go? Do they have the luxury of not showing up until 11:30?

Actually, word has it that the White Caucus Meeting was held in the basement, where everyone donned hair shirts and beat themselves with cats 'o nine tails to atone for their privilege.

Related: The Church of England No Longer Identifies as a Church

Mrs. Brown is no Democrat, thanks be to God, but she asked a valid question: "What caucus would I go to?" You can't tell by looking at her, but she is part black. A few years ago, we did DNA tests. She is a healthcare provider and was interested in potential genetic disease issues. Just for the hell of it, we had them run our ancestry. As expected, I am 100% white European up and down the line. As for Mrs. Brown? She is also primarily European, but 1% of her DNA comes directly from the African nation of Togo. Since then, I have been trying to figure out how much you all owe her in reparations, but the point is that she is 1% black.

Advertisement