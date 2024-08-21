Democrat Civil War Watch: Kamala Snubs the Obamas

Make no mistake about it, there are deep divisions within the Democratic Party. Biden loyalists, and indeed, Joe Biden himself, are still angry at how he was pushed out of the race, and then, adding insult to injury, his Swan Song was pushed to 11:30pm ET Monday night—well after primetime. Meanwhile, signs of Bidenworld plotting revenge stick out like a sore thumb.

After his outward display of unity, Biden promptly hightailed it to California for yet another vacation—an obvious snub of Barack Obama, who was one of the key figures who forced him out, as well as Kamala Harris, who is set to accept her party's nomination for president Thursday evening.

But Joe Biden wasn't the only person doing some snubbing.

"VP Kamala Harris held an event 90 miles away from the DNC on the night the party’s two most popular figures, Barack and Michelle Obama, campaigned on her behalf – and a source familiar with DNC planning tells FOX says [sic] that choice was made out of sensitivity and respect to Joe Biden," reported Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News on X:

“Obamas are still not on the White House good side,” a source familiar with the situation said. “It would not be helpful to their relationships.” Fox is told this plan came together to avoid the optics of Harris -- still serving as Biden’s Vice President -- appearing alongside one of the figures he views as responsible for driving the end of his reelection bid -- at the very convention which was supposed to be his only weeks ago. “We are in tricky territory,” this source said.

Was Kamala's decision to snub the Obamas really out of respect for Joe Biden? I don't think so.

As we've previously reported, Barack Obama didn't originally endorse Kamala because he doesn't think she can defeat Donald Trump.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Obama said in a statement after Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

According to sources, Barack Obama wanted Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) to be the nominee, was blindsided by Joe Biden's endorsement of Kamala, and wasn't happy about it.

“Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” a Biden family source told The New York Post. “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her.”

“When you are running for president there are things you can and can’t say," the source added.

Obama's failure to endorse Kamala Harris right away was certainly noticed by Kamala Harris, especially since many other party leaders were quick to rally behind her. And despite that cringe-worthy, scripted phone call between Kamala and the Obamas when they finally endorsed her, the cat was already out of the bag: Obama doesn't think Kamala can win the election and wants someone else to be the nominee.

It was, without a doubt, a humiliation for Kamala that the Obamas did not immediately endorse her. Do you really think that Kamala snubbed the Obamas Tuesday night out of loyalty to Joe Biden—whom she was also reportedly willing to sign off on invoking the 25th Amendment over?