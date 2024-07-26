Barack Obama FINALLY Endorses Kamala... But He Likely Didn't Want To

On Friday, former President Barack Obama finally endorsed Kamala Harris's presidential campaign after five days of not having done so.

"Earlier this week, we got a chance to catch up with a friend who we’ve known for more than 20 years," Obama said in a joint statement with his wife, Michelle Obama. "She’d had a pretty couple of days, to say the least. But we couldn’t be more excited for her — or more thrilled to endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States."

We agree with President Biden — choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he’s made. She has the resume to prove it: As a prosecutor, she defended the Constitution and fought for folks who deserve a fair shake. As California’s Attorney General, she worked hard to ensure everyone was treated fairly, no matter who they are or who they love. As a Senator, she was one of the strongest voices holding the Trump administration accountable. And, as Vice President, she helped lead the charge on expanding the Affordable Care Act, combating climate change, fighting for reproductive freedom, equality, and the rule of law.

Soon after Joe Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday, Kamala Harris received a flood of endorsements, including from Bill and Hillary Clinton. However, Obama's was notably missing, as he called for a more open selection process to select a new nominee.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," he said in a statement on Sunday. "I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August."

According to the New York Times, the Obamas endorsed Kamala during a phone call with her while she was in Indianapolis.

The call was recorded, and is as cringey and scripted as you would expect:

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Though recorded on Wednesday, it wasn't released until early Friday morning and has since been followed up by Obama's Friday statement—which curiously expressed confidence in her ability to win.

She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands. There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people. At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope.

I should note that the sentence in bold above was formatted that way in the original statement. It's as if Obama really wanted to make sure that part of the statement was noticed. Why would he do that? Well, Obama's failure to endorse Kamala Harris, even after she quickly got the support of enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee, raised a lot of eyebrows. The reason why Obama hadn't endorsed Kamala was that he didn't believe that she could win.

“Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” a Biden family source told the New York Post. “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her.”

It hardly seems like a coincidence that on the same day that story came out, the Obamas had their call with Kamala, during which they endorsed her. It seems like the leaks had forced their hand and compelled them to endorse Kamala when they previously weren't going to.

The source said that Barack Obama had a plan to maneuver Joe Biden out of the presidential race and intended for Arizona senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly to lead the ticket at the Democratic National Convention. However, this plan backfired when Joe Biden endorsed Kamala soon after he dropped out. The source said that Obama is "furious things haven’t gone his way."

Make no mistake about it, Democrats are rallying behind Kamala Harris, even if they don't think she can win. That enthusiasm might give Kamala the boost she needs to win. If Democrats win in November, we'll be looking at record inflation, a national debt the size of a mushroom cloud, wide-open borders, more violence nationwide, and increased radicalization of K-12 and higher education.