Is Kamala Harris Trying to Get out of Debating Trump?

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump agreed to debate Kamala Harris, calling her an "easier" opponent that Joe Biden.

"If she campaigns the way she campaigned then, I suspect she won't be that tough," he said.

Trump also said that Fox News should moderate the debate.

"My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. "Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you!."

On Wednesday, Fox News invited both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to a debate in September in Pennsylvania.

"Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle," Fox News proposed. "Given the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a Presidential Debate between VP Harris and former President Trump.

However, Harris clearly has no intention of participating in a debate hosted by Fox News, and says she'll participate in the debate the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign previously agreed to.

"I'm ready to debate Donald Trump. I have agreed to the previously agreed upon Sept. 10 debate. He agreed to that previously. Now it appears he's backpedaling," Harris said Thursday. "But I'm ready. And I think the voters deserve to see the split-screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. And so I'm ready."

Voters certainly do deserve a debate. Heck, more than just one between the two nominees. Trump agreed to two debates with the original presumptive nominee, but Harris seems only interested in piggybacking off of the agreement Trump made to debate Joe Biden so she won't have to debate more than once and can debate on friendly territory.

"I want to debate her and she will be no different because they have the same policies," Trump said. “I think if you’re in the Democratic nominee or Republican nominee, you really have an obligation to debate."

It's hilarious that Kamala is trying to push the narrative that Donald Trump is backpedalling when he very quickly made it clear he wants to debate her. What Kamala doesn't want to do, clearly, is debate Trump more than just the one time Trump already did with Joe Biden. Personally, I don't think she want to debate Trump, but she can't back out of the September 10 debate without looking like she's retreating, and by agreeing to that she can claim she's just fulfilling what the campaign previously promised. But make no mistake, she doesn't want to debate Trump -- and she doesn't want to be in a position where she refuses to debate him either. So, acting like the September 10 debate was agreed to between the Trump and Harris campaigns rather than the Trump and Biden campaigns is her best play.

But, Trump has the upper hand here. He can easily say that if she wants to debate on September 10, she should also agree to the September 17 debate on Fox News. Trump should also tell Fox News that he'll be there whether she shows up or not.