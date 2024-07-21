Trump: Joe Biden ‘Wanted to Get out Ever Since’ the Debate

The nation is still reeling from the news that Joe Biden has conceded defeat to Donald Trump and is now abandoning his bid for reelection.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote in a memo shared to social media Sunday afternoon. "I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

Advertisement

Now, former president Donald Trump has something to say about it.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social soon after the news broke. "All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Related: We Are Now in the Middle of a Constitutional Crisis

But Trump was far from done weighing in on this unprecedented development. He also questioned whether Biden actually had Covid.

"Does anybody really believe that Crooked Joe had Covid?” Trump asked in a subsequent post on Truth Social. "No, he wanted to get out ever since June 27th, the night of The Debate, where he was completely obliterated."

Advertisement

"That was the big moment in Joe Biden’s demise,” Trump continued. "That was the point in time when Joe was revealed for what he is, an incompetent man who should never have been President. Joe Biden is not fit to serve - He is destroying our Country!"

Trump also weighed in on the issue of the future debate, suggesting that now that the Democrats’ coup against Joe Biden is complete the second presidential debate that was slated for September should be hosted by a different network than the one Joe Biden wanted.

"My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September,” he said. "Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC."

Related: Is Joe Biden Counting on Kamala Harris to Lose?

Trump still had more to say Sunday evening, including a post complaining about the time and money that was wasted fighting Biden, who performed poorly in a debate and might quit.

Advertisement