We Are Now in the Middle of a Constitutional Crisis

On Sunday, despite weeks of defiant statements claiming he would stay in the race, Joe Biden announced his intention to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Advertisement

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote in a memo shared to social media Sunday afternoon. "I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."

As the memo makes clear, Biden intends to continue serving as president, which means we are now in a full-blown constitutional crisis. Joe Biden’s decision to drop out was no doubt political. The calls for him to drop out were driven by his disastrous debate performance last month, which made it impossible to deny his cognitive decline.

That cognitive decline, which all of America got to observe, was clearly the reason why Biden couldn’t continue the campaign. If he isn’t physically and mentally capable of continuing his campaign, how can he remain on as president?

This is a question many have been asking.

For our VIP members: Resign Already, Joe

"The question is, if he's not going to be their nominee because he's not up to it, how can he be our president for the next six months?" Sen. Marco Rubio said last week. "If there's something wrong with you that doesn't allow you to run for president, how can you still be there as president? If they're going to remove him as nominee, they’ve got to remove him as president, and that's really bad for our country."

Advertisement

On Saturday, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), the Republican nominee for vice president, said that if Biden drops out, he should resign.

Others are now calling on Biden to resign.

Donald Trump reacted to the news moments ago on Truth Social.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!” Trump wrote.

He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Make no mistake about it: if Biden can’t finish the campaign, he has no business serving as president. Republicans will likely continue to make this an issue going forward.

Advertisement

Editor's note: Now is not the time to sit on our laurels. Whoever ends up being the Democrat nominee will be every bit as radical as Joe Biden—or even worse. If Democrats win in November, we'll be looking at record inflation, a national debt the size of a mushroom cloud, wide-open borders, more violence nationwide, and increased radicalization of K-12 and higher education. YOU can make a difference by becoming a VIP member. With your help, we can expose the Left and get the word out to as many Americans as possible. Sign up here and use the promo code MAGA24 for 60% off (limited-time offer).