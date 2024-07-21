A Full-Blown Civil War Looms for Democrats

Make no mistake about it, the Democrats are in big trouble now that Joe Biden has decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential election. Yes, Joe Biden was down in the polls, but the process going forward for the Democrats is going be bitterly divisive and messy.

Soon after he announced he was dropping out, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris to be his successor.

"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” he said. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

While Biden’s endorsement may be helpful for Kamala, it doesn’t doesn’t mean she’s going to be handed the nomination.

Far from it.

Soon after the news dropped that Biden was dropping out, former President Bill Clinton and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton released a statement that included the following:

We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her. We've lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the Constitution. Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we've got to elect her. America's future depends on it.

Former President Barack Obama also released a statement. It’s a long one, but here’s the part that matters:

We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.

This is clearly a non-endorsement of Kamala Harris.

With Biden stepping down, the Democrats are now navigating uncharted waters. While the Clintons are rallying behind Harris, Obama’s support for an as-yet-to-be-defined process to select a new nominee foreshadows a civil war for the Democratic Party. For sure, there are other influential figures within the party who will want Kamala Harris to take the baton, but others might prefer a different candidate.

On one side, you have the establishment wing, led by the Clintons, who are committed to Harris. On the other, you have progressive elements and possibly other establishment figures who will likely see Harris as a weak candidate—which is true.

It seems like an open convention is still likely, and that could turn into a bitterly divisive battleground, with different factions vying for control and influence over the party’s future direction.

The Democratic National Convention is a month away, and Democrats really don’t have time to be divided. The longer the Republican Party is united behind Trump and the Democrats are without a presumptive nominee, the more it helps Trump. Democrats are now stuck trying to clean up the mess they made, and it’s not going to be pretty.

