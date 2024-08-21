Hey, What’s This Garbage That Starts Off the Democratic Party Platform?

If you still think it’s hyperbole and hysteria to say that the left hates America, check out the 2024 Democratic Party Platform.

“Our nation,” the platform states, “is at an inflection point. What kind of America will we be? A land of more freedom, or less freedom? More rights or fewer?” That’s actually not a bad place to start a statement of basic principles, for this election is indeed shaping up to be a choice between more freedom or less, albeit not in the way that the Democratic party would have you believe.

This “inflection point” statement, however, is not the first item in the Democratic Party Platform. The first thing you see when you start reading the Democratic Party Platform, the very first thing that the Democrats want you to know, is that America is on stolen land. The message is clear: Go home, white colonizer!

The first item in the 2024 platform of America’s majority party is the “Democratic National Convention Land Acknowledgement.” Land acknowledgments, which are basically statements of colonialist guilt and assertions that some particular parcel of land actually belongs to someone other than those who occupy it and own the deed, became trendy a few years ago, as our Age of Absurdity reached new heights of ridiculousness. They’re common, as you’d expect, on the websites of colleges and universities. The platform’s land acknowledgment is a trifle more gingerly stated than such things usually are, but its upshot is nonetheless unmistakable.

“The Democratic National Committee,” the land acknowledgment begins, “wishes to acknowledge that we gather together to state our values on lands that have been stewarded through many centuries by the ancestors and descendants of Tribal Nations who have been here since time immemorial.”

This is carefully worded. Instead of saying outright that the land belongs to the Tribal Nations, or was taken from them, as most land acknowledgments do, the platform says that the Democratic National Convention is taking place on lands that “have been stewarded” by the Tribal Nations.

The platform is quite specific about whose land the Chicago area really is, or at least who “stewarded” that land: “While we meet in Chicago, we also recognize and honor the traditional homelands of the Anishinaabe, also known as the Council of the Three Fires: the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi Nations. We acknowledge the many other tribes who consider this area their traditional homeland, including the Myaamia, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Sac and Fox, Peoria, Kaskaskia, Wea, Kickapoo, and Mascouten.” The Democrats remain tactfully silent about how the Ojibwe drove the Ho-Chunk out of what is now known as Wisconsin, and about other warfare between the various sainted Tribal Nations on their list.

The platform has plenty of room, however, for lavish praise of these groups: “We honor the communities native to this continent, and recognize that our country was built on Indigenous homelands. We pay our respects to the millions of Indigenous people throughout history who have protected our lands, waters, and animals.”

Conspicuously absent is any similar praise for the Founding Fathers or any of the heroic figures of American history. From the Democrats’ platform, the uninformed reader would get the impression that the colonialist oppressors arrived in North America, stole the land from the Native Americans, and somehow established a Constitution that now Donald Trump wants to destroy, but which they are working very hard to save.

The platform is as pernicious as it is ahistorical. It perpetuates the leftist mythology that the Native American tribes were living in peaceful, harmonious bliss until the evil colonialists arrived, bringing with them European diseases as well as the chains of slavery and the shackles of injustice. In the left’s ersatz humanist religion, colonialism and whiteness are the original sins, and only Marxism can expiate them. The fact that one would be hard-pressed to find any place on earth that didn’t belong to someone else at one time doesn’t stop them from filling young people with nonsense about how America is somehow a uniquely illegitimate occupying power.

The ultimate lesson the Democrats convey with all this, however, is not that one should vote for them. It’s that one should pick up stakes and move somewhere else, anywhere else, where the weight of colonialist guilt is not felt so heavily. If America is wrong and rotten from the time of its very founding, why are the Democrats working to save it? They should just move to some non-stolen land if they can find any and live there with clear consciences.

Rational thinking, of course, is not what this is about. What it is about is justifying ongoing guilt feelings that will grease the skids for more payouts to supposedly oppressed groups. What the Democratic Party Platform is doing, in the final analysis, is justifying reparations, forced redistribution, and socialism. The sainted native tribes are just props for a deeply sinister effort.