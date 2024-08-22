Juanita Broaddrick Slams DNC for Featuring Clinton the Rapist

One of the women heinously assaulted and victimized by former Democrat President Bill Clinton joined the chorus condemning the Democratic National Convention for featuring Clinton as an honored speaker.

Bill Clinton was impeached, he perjured himself, he was and is a serial adulterer and sexual assaulter. But the DNC, supposedly so interested in upholding women’s rights, is featuring Clinton as a speaker. Juanita Broaddrick condemned the disgraceful event.

Broaddrick tweeted Wednesday, “Bill Clinton, a serial sexual predator and the man who raped me in 1978, will be the guest speaker at the DNC tonight. The DNC has no shame.” So much for #MeToo, Dems.

Bill Clinton, a serial sexual predator and the man who raped me in 1978, will be the guest speaker at the DNC tonight.



The DNC has no shame. pic.twitter.com/MjVytf7KE2 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 21, 2024

Broaddrick later added of Clinton, “This Disgusting Scumbag and the … disgusting DNC go together perfectly.” She’s absolutely right. No one with any morals should vote Democrat. That would be a vote for the party of sexual predators and their enablers.

According to Broaddrick, back in 1978, Bill Clinton — then attorney general of Arkansas — “brutally raped” her. “I have spent the majority of my life trying to forget … and watching the Evil thrive,” she said 40 years later. The Evil has certainly grown, and Clinton has not faced justice.

As Daily Signal senior reporter Mary Margaret Olohan previously summed up the charges against the Democrat politician, “Bill Clinton has also been accused of sexually harassing Paula Jones, of raping Juanita Broaddrick, of sexually assaulting Kathleen Willey, and of repeatedly sexually assaulting Leslie Millwee,” and he took dozens of trips on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express.”

Democrats pretend to care about women only when it suits them, just as they do on any other issue and with every other group. Thus when a woman accuses a prominent Republican, like Donald Trump or Clarence Thomas, of sexual assault, that woman is lauded and implicitly believed, regardless of any evidence or credibility. But when women come forward with disturbingly real evidence and honest testimony against Democrat sexual predators, leftist media and politicians rally to denigrate the women.

That has been true for decades now, and is still true today, as Bill Clinton‘s speaking at the DNC 2024 proves.

Of course, we should not be surprised that the DNC is still loyal to Clinton. The Democrat party has openly become the party of objectification and sexual perversion. It glorifies homosexuality, pushes the grooming and mutilation of children, and offers free abortions at the DNC 2024. There is no respect or value for individual human lives.

Planned Parenthood has killed 25 babies in free abortions so far at the Democrat convention.



They were 25 little boys and girls whose lives were made in God's image.



Our hearts break for them. 💔 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 20, 2024

The fact that the DNC is still featuring Bill Clinton tells you everything you need to know about how totally and despicably corrupt the Democrat Party is.