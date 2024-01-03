Epstein Documents Unsealed: 'President Clinton Is a Key Person'

The day has finally come: the Jeffrey Epstein court files have been unsealed.

The court filings contain the names of approximately 150 individuals who were referenced in sections of the case against Ghislaine Maxwell that were previously redacted. It should be noted that being mentioned in the court documents doesn’t necessary mean someone is guilty of any misconduct. This is not the alleged client list, as many people have been led to believe.

As PJ Media previously reported, Judge Loretta Preska of the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York ordered the documents unsealed last month, setting a January 1, 2024, release date. Preska ruled that there were no legal grounds to keep the names of the more than 150 "John and Jane Does" secret.

Unfortunately, if you want to check out what is said to be 1,00 pages of documents, it may be a while because the site that was posting them, CourtListener, has been experiencing a server overload.

Luckily, some people have managed to get a peak. And I can reveal what has been posted on social media.

So let’s get to one of the most important John Does: former President Bill Clinton.

We knew he’d be outed as John Doe 36, and that he was.

Here’s one excerpt from a document.

In a 2011 interview, Ms. Giuffre [a victim of Epstein] mentioned former President Bill Clinton's close personal relationship with Defendant [Ghislaine Maxwell] and Jeffrey Epstein. While Ms. Giuffre made no allegations of illegal actions by Bill Clinton, Ms. Maxwell in her deposition raised Ms. Giuffre's comments about President Clinton as one of the "obvious lies" to which she was referring in her public statement that formed the basis of this suit. Apart from the Defendant and Mr. Epstein, former President Clinton is a key person who can provide information about his close relationship with Defendant and Mr. Epstein and disapprove of Ms. Maxwell’s claims.

The next tidbit comes from testimony transcript:

Q. Let me back up. Do you know if Bill Clinton was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein? A. I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together. Q. Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton? A. He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.

Other high-profile people named in the documents include Clinton’s former aide Doug Band, Prince Andrew, the late Jean-Luc Brunel, billionaire Glenn Dubin and Dubin's former private chef Rinaldo Rizzo.

From Fox News:

The release comes amid a fight in Congress to release the names of Epstein's clients and people who traveled on his private jet. Tennessee Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Tim Burchett have accused Democrats of "stonewalling" their requests for those documents. "It appears that bad actors within our government are going to great lengths to protect the pedophiles who took Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet," Blackburn wrote on X in late December. "I will not stop working to reveal their identities. The American people deserve to know every name on that list." Giuffre praised the lawmakers' involvement on X herself while taunting some of Epstein's previously unnamed associates. "Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!!" she wrote on X. "There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list?"

You check CourtListener for the files.

This story is developing.







